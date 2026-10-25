The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. A Sunday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) and Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at 8:20 p.m. ET will cap off the NFL Week 7 Sunday schedule. Other notable NFL games today include Panthers vs. Buccaneers, 49ers vs. Falcons, Packers vs. Lions and Rams vs. Raiders. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Chiefs are undefeated through their first five games, coming off a 22-6 win against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Meanwhile, the Seahawks look to end their two-game losing skid, following losses to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 and the Denver Broncos in Week 6. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 7 NFL markets for Sunday

Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Panthers to win ($0.59)

Packers vs. Lions: Lions to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.51)

Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Seahawks to win ($0.59)

Panthers vs. Buccaneers prediction

"Baker Mayfield is going to make his return to the Buccaneers on Sunday at Carolina and will be looking for his first win of the season after being 0-3," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Bucs have played some excellent teams, to be fair. They're 1-5 on the season. The Bucs also have the 4th-ranked defense in the NFL, allowing 299 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Panthers lead the NFC South with a 3-2 record. This is basically a worst-versus-first game in the NFC South. The Panthers have the No. 2 offense, averaging 404 yards per game. Carolina's defense steps up at home and secures the win." Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Packers vs. Lions

Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is having a breakout second NFL season in 2026. Golden has recorded 30 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns, which has already eclipsed his receiving totals from his rookie campaign, as Jordan Love's primary option.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff hasn't thrown an interception in 191 passing attempts through his first five games. Goff has thrown for 1,485 yards and 12 touchdowns, which includes 271 yards and three touchdowns on 19 of 30 passing in last weekend's 45-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Detroit will beat Green Bay, 31-25, on Sunday.

The Lions are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by four or more points, while the Packers are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three points or fewer, or win outright. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks prediction

Former Seahawks turned Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III will face his former team for the first time amid what has been the best season of his career through five games. Walker, who signed with Kansas City in March after four seasons in Seattle, is on pace to set career-highs in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns with a league-best 665 yards and six touchdowns on 106 carries.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is coming off the best season of his career and may be even better in 2026. Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL in receiving yards and won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, currently leads the NFL in receptions (49), receiving yards (717) and receiving touchdowns (7) in just six games.

The Seahawks are currently trading at $0.59 per share to win, while the Chiefs are trading at $0.42 per share on Polymarket.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Seattle will beat Kansas City, 24-22, on Sunday night.Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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