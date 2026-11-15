The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday features NFL games like Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers. Trade on Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start, or Keenan Allen's debut with the 49ers. Click here to trade on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Sunday's Week 10 NFL schedule, we're going to look at some of the best trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Sunday's Week 10 games. Click here to trade on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

NFL Week 10 predictions

Seahawks vs. Raiders more than 40.5 points (51%)

Cowboys to win vs. 49ers (34%)

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Seahawks vs. Raiders more than 40.5 points (51%)

The reigning champs head to Sin City for a date with the Raiders on Sunday, and it's a big and intriguing game for both sides. The Seahawks are fresh off a win over Arizona to move to 5-4, and a win this Sunday would have Seattle entering its bye week at 6-4. The Seahawks will again start Drew Lock at quarterback with Sam Darnold dealing with a quad injury. The Raiders also are making a change at quarterback, but they're doing so for a very different reason. No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start against Seattle's elite defense after the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Seahawks and Raiders combining for more than 40.5 points in 60% of simulations. That result is 51% at Polymarket, and the teams scoring less than 40.5 combined points is trading at 50%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cowboys to win vs. 49ers (34%)

Two longtime NFC foes clash in Arlington with the Cowboys hosting the 49ers. Dallas is 4-5 after surviving a scare in Indianapolis last weekend, and its defense will be tested big time this weekend against San Francisco's elite offense. The 49ers came out of their bye week with a win over Las Vegas last week to move to 7-1. The 49ers are top six in both scoring offense and scoring defense this year. The SportsLine model has the Cowboys winning 44% of the time, a result that's priced at 34% at Polymarket. A 49ers win is trading at 66% at Polymarket. Make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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