Call it the Deshaun Watson Bowl. NFL Week 10 features a matchup of Watson's current team, the Cleveland Browns, against his former team, the Houston Texans, on Sunday. Cleveland is 5-4 on the strength of its defense, while Houston is a surprising 3-5 after starting the season 0-4. The Texans are hoping they're on their way to another hot finish to the year like last season, while the Browns are trying to continue surprising the skeptics. Sports fans can make trades and predictions for Texans vs. Browns, and if they claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, they'll receiver a $25 bonus as a new user after depositing $10+ at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Texans vs. Browns predictions on Polymarket

Texans to win: 68%

Browns to win: 32%

Texans to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

More than 39.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

Texans to win: 68%

If not for the Chargers, many would say the Texans have been the NFL's most disappointing team. After winning 12 games last year despite starting 0-3, the Texans are 3-5 after blowing out Los Angeles in Week 10 following a bye. CJ Stroud has played well, and Nico Collins is again a top receiver, but the run game continues to lag behind and the defense is a far cry from the unit that led the NFL in yards allowed in 2025.

A Houston win trades at 68% at Polymarket. Trade on with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Browns to win: 32%

Are the Browns falling back to Earth? Cleveland stunned the football world with a 5-2 start to the year, particularly because the offense was not good even with the wins piling up. The team has now dropped two straight to Pittsburgh and New Orleans to fall to 5-4. The Browns are still in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, but they have to find more consistency. Watson is due back after missing Week 9 with a concussion. Cleveland wins in 37% of SportsLine simulations.

A Browns win is 32% at Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Texans to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

The Texans are a tough team to sort out. They've looked lost at times, but they've also flashed the brilliance that many expected to see throughout 2026. Houston has won three of four following a 0-4 start, and two of those wins were by more than 4.5 points. Three of Cleveland's four losses have been by more than 4.5 points. Houston wins by more than 4.5 points in the majority of SportsLine simulations.

That trade is available at Polymarket at 51%. The Browns to win, or lose by less than 4.5 points, trades at 50%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 39.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

The Texans' offense hit a rough patch early on with Collins out but with him playing, that unit has been more than good enough. Most Cleveland games have been low-scoring, though, as the Browns' offense is among the NFL's worst and the defense is 13th in points allowed. The model has these teams scoring more than 39.5 points in 56% of simulations.

The Texans and Browns combining to score more than 39.5 points is 51% at Polymarket while the teams finishing with less than 39.5 points is 50%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible risk management

Polymarket offers multiple ways to help keep its users safe. There are risk management tools like trading breaks, a voluntary opt-out feature and funding limits available for Polymarket users.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.