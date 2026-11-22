New users can sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades on NFL Week 11. This offer can be used to make trades on NFL games today like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals. We are taking a closer look at the available NFL prediction markets for the game and the pricing available at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Kalshi markets

Chiefs to win: $0.92

Cardinals to win: $0.09

Chiefs to win by more than 16.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 40.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Chiefs to win: $0.92

Kansas City is 7-2 and undefeated at home. The Chiefs responded to back-to-back losses with two straight wins over the lowly Jets and Falcons and will look at Sunday's game as another chance to bank a win over a down-and-out opponent. The Cardinals were planning to start Carson Beck at quarterback with Gardner Minshew landing on injured reserve, but the rookie is dealing with a back injury, so it appears journeyman Josh Johnson will start instead.

A Chiefs win is trading at $0.92 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 92% probability in the latest Cardinals vs. Chiefs odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Cardinals to win: $0.09

It looks like Kansas City will once again be without star running back Kenneth Walker III, who is dealing with a groin injury. Walker has played a huge role in the Chiefs' offense and provided a short-yardage safety valve for Mahomes. Kansas City is perfectly capable of winning without him (as last week's dismantling of the Falcons showed), but he would be a notable loss.

A Cardinals win is trading at $0.09 per share on Kalshi, with the price equating to a 9% probability in the Cardinals vs. Chiefs odds. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Chiefs to win by more than 16.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

The near-total dismantling of the Arizona receiving corps means that opposing defenses can focus their energy on McBride. The Cardinals have scored just nine total points across their past two games. Both of the Chiefs' past two games have been 20+ point wins over bad teams.

On Kalshi, the Chiefs winning by 16.5 or more points is trading at $0.50. The Cardinals losing by fewer than 16.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.51 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 40.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Each of Kansas City's last three games have exceeded 40.5 total points. The games against the Jets and Falcons show Andy Reid doesn't feel inclined to take it easy and chew up clock against poor opponents. The Cardinals are allowing 28.9 points per game, tied for the worst mark in the league. But Arizona may also struggle to put up enough points for the game to exceed this number with Johnson starting at QB.

The Cardinals and Chiefs combining for more than 40.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share on Kalshi. The opposite outcome is trading at $0.49 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.