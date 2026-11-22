The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The NFL is back for Week 11, and in the late-afternoon window, there are some awfully interesting games on tap, including Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Denver Broncos in the rookie's first road start, as well as a battle of division leaders with the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the New York Giants. Click here to trade on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Sunday's Week 11 NFL schedule, we're going to look at some of the best trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Sunday's Week 11 games. Click here to trade on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

NFL Week 11 predictions

Jaguars to win vs. Giants (71%)

Raiders vs. Broncos more than 40.5 points (50%)

Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, deposit $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Jaguars to win vs. Giants (71%)

One of Week 11's top games is a battle of division leaders as the 7-2 Jaguars visit the 5-3-1 Giants in the Meadowlands. The Jags are one of the NFL's most well-rounded teams and are winners of three straight. They made a flurry of moves at the trade deadline to boost a defense that was already a top-five unit, and Jacksonville enters Week 11 fourth in scoring offense and second in scoring defense. The Giants are atop a weak NFC East as they're the only team at or above .500 so far. New York is 14th in points per game and 11th in points allowed per game, and the Giants have been able to stay afloat offensively with J.J. McCarthy starting after Jameis Winston was benched following Jaxson Dart's season-ending injury. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Jags winning in 73% of simulations. That result is 71% at Polymarket, and the Giants winning is trading at 30%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Raiders vs. Broncos more than 40.5 points (50%)

Two AFC West rivals do battle in what could be the first of a longtime quarterback matchup as Mendoza and the Raiders visit Bo Nix and the Broncos. Mendoza made his first NFL start last week, and while he rushed for a score, he was sacked six times and led the offense to 13 points in a 21-13 loss. The Broncos are coming off a bye week and have won five in a row. The yardage numbers aren't pretty for Denver's offense or defense, but the team simply wins games. The SportsLine model expects these teams to score more than expected as more than 40.5 points occurs 71% of the time for an 'A' grade. That result is 50% at Polymarket, as is these teams scoring less than 40.5 on Sunday. Make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.