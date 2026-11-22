Two teams fresh off disappointing defensive efforts in Week 10 will try to get right in Week 11 with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tennessee Titans. Dallas allowed a week-high 46 points in a 46-40 shootout loss to San Francisco. Tennessee gave up 40 points in a 40-23 loss to Jacksonville. These teams will try to get their respective defenses back on track in this Week 11 matchup in Dallas. If you want to make picks and predictions for Titans vs. Cowboys, check out the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and receive a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Titans vs. Cowboys predictions on Polymarket

Titans to win: 22%

Cowboys to win: 78%

Cowboys to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

More than 54.5 points: Yes 52%, No 48%

Titans to win: 22%



Is the Titans' offense turning a corner? Tennessee is just 1-8 on the year, but Cam Ward has 535 yards and four touchdowns over his last two games after throwing four touchdowns over his first seven. Tony Pollard has also rushed for over 100 yards twice in his last three games and now faces a Dallas defense that's among the worst in the NFL in general, but especially against the run. The SportsLine model has Tennessee winning 25% of the time.

A Titans win trades at 22% at Polymarket. Trade on with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Cowboys to win: 78%

The Cowboys' offense has once again been great. That unit scored 40 points last week and has scored at least 30 in three of its last four. But the defense has to play better, as that unit has given up a lot of points this year. The Cowboys are still in the NFC East picture and have a lot of talent, particularly on offense. This is a game they need to win, and they do so in 75% of SportsLine simulations.

A Cowboys win is 78% at Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Cowboys to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

The Cowboys have had the same issues for a few years now in that their offense is as dynamic as there is in the entire NFL, but the defense just can't get right. But the team is better overall than the Titans, who are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in next April's draft as they're one of three teams with just one win. Dallas needs this win in a bad way, and they win by more than 7.5 points in the majority of SportsLine simulations.

That trade is available at Polymarket at 52%. The Titans to win, or lose by less than 7.5 points, trades at 49%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 54.5 points: Yes 52%, No 48%

This number has a lot to do with the defenses, both of which are licking their wounds after awful showings in Week 10. Given that the Titans and Cowboys gave up a collective 86 points in Week 10, and that Ward and the Tennessee offense are starting to gain some traction, this could very well turn into a shootout. The model has these teams scoring more than 54.5 points in the majority of its simulations.

The Titans and Cowboys combining to score more than 54.5 points is 52% at Polymarket while the teams finishing with less than 54.5 points is trading at 48%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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