After a wild Kickoff Weekend, the 2026 NFL season eases into Week 2 with 14 games set for Sunday, Sept. 20. Fans interested in trading on the games can grab the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 now to get a $55 sign-up bonus as a new user after trading $25+. The Sunday NFL schedule features games like Vikings vs. Bears ($0.66 to win at Kalshi) and Steelers vs. Patriots ($0.69 to win), with Colts vs. Chiefs ($0.74 to win) wrapping things up on Sunday Night Football. You can trade on numerous outcomes on any of the Sunday NFL games at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We're taking a look here at some of the NFL prediction markets available for Sunday's games at Kalshi and offering insights for comparison from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Check out our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer, and make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal before attempting to make any trades on NFL Week 2.

Trading markets for NFL Week 1

Falcons to win vs. Panthers ($0.44)

Seahawks to win by more than 3.5 points vs. Cardinals ($0.52)

Eagles to win by more than 6.5 points vs. Titans ($0.55)

Texans to win vs. Bengals ($0.59)

Panthers vs. Falcons predictions

The NFC South should be wide open again, so this will be a huge game so early in the season. Carolina won the division on a tiebreaker last season after the Panthers, Falcons and Bucs all finished 8-9. Atlanta is already facing major injury issues, with Cooper Rush dealing with back spasms after the third-stringer started the 20-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 1. But the Falcons still have running back Bijan Robinson, who totaled 173 yards in the loss. The Panthers were roughed up by the Bears, who won 59-37 last Sunday, but quarterback Bryce Young threw for 361 yards and three scores. The model has the Falcons winning in 55% of its simulations.

Kalshi is offering shares on Atlanta to win for $0.44 apiece, while a Carolina victory is trading at $0.57 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals predictions

The Super Bowl champs lost quarterback Sam Darnold, but the defense picked up the slack as the Seahawks edged the AFC champions Patriots 13-10 to kick off the season last Wednesday. Darnold is out again with a glute injury, so Drew Lock should be back under center. He counted heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba last week, with the wideout being the beneficiary of 122 of Lock's 187 passing yards. The Seattle defense had three interceptions. Arizona opened with a surprising 26-14 victory against the Chargers, with Jacoby Brissett throwing for 277 yards and the defense getting two takeaways. The SportsLine model has the Seahawks winning by more than 4 points in 59% of its simulations.

Shares on Seattle to win by more than 3.5 points are priced at $0.52 each at Kalshi, while shares on Arizona to lose by fewer than 3.5 or win outright are $0.49. Get a $55 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Eagles vs. Titans predictions

Philly held off its NFC East rivals with a 24-22 victory against the Commanders in Week 1, and Jalen Hurts threw three TD passes. The Eagles had to stop a two-point conversion to seal it, but the Titans looked awful in their opener against the Jets. Last year's No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, threw for 140 yards, and the Titans had just 68 rushing yards in the 23-10 Week 1 loss at home. The Jets rushed for 152 yards and totaled 367 against a Tennessee defense that yielded 28.1 points per game last season, fifth-most in the NFL. The SportsLine model has the Eagles winning by more than 7 points in 60% of its simulations.

Shares on Philadelphia to win by 6.5 points or more are trading for $0.55 each at Kalshi, while the Titans to lose by fewer than 6.5 or win outright is priced at $0.46. Trade $25+ using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Bengals vs. Texans predictions

Houston is expected to contend in the AFC behind a defense that was one of the league's best last season. It didn't look that way in Week 1 against Josh Allen and the Bills, but the Texans had a real chance to win before a huge late turnover in the 36-31 loss. The Bengals made an early lead stand up in a 33-27 home victory against the Buccaneers. Cincinnati outgained Tampa Bay 351-282 and had four takeaways, and Joe Burrow threw for 254 yards. The Bengals were 6-11 last season, while Houston was 12-5 and lost to New England in the Divisional Round. The Texans are winning in 62% of the simulations from the SportsLine model.

Kalshi is offering shares on Houston to win for $0.59, while a Bengals victory is priced at $0.42. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

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