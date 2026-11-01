The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more. NFL Week 8 is under way, and the Sunday NFL schedule is packed with important games like Lions vs. Vikings, Bills vs. Ravens, Broncos vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Minnesota is the only unbeaten NFL team left standing entering its NFC North battle at Detroit. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, offering a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Sunday's Week 8 slate, we're going to look at some of the best trading markets at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps, for some of the top games of the day. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Sunday's Week 8 games. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

NFL Week 8 predictions

Jets to beat Raiders by more than 1.5 points (51%)

Chiefs vs. Broncos fewer than 40.5 points (50%)

Eagles vs. Commanders more than 40.5 points (48%)

Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Jets to beat Raiders by more than 1.5 points (51%)

Kirk Cousins will remain under center for Las Vegas for the Raiders' trip to the Meadowlands. The Jets should have no shortage of motivation after last week's bad loss to the Dolphins and Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty making pointed comments about New York's defense. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Jets winning by two or more points in 58% of its simulations. New York winning by more than 1.5 points is 51% per share at Polymarket. Make NFL trades and receive a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs vs. Broncos fewer than 40.5 points (50%)

These are two of the more talented defenses in the league, even if the results on that side of the ball have been mediocre at best for Denver so far this season. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been inconsistent and the Chiefs have a shortage of reliable receiving options. The SportsLine model has the this game finishing with fewer than 40.5 points scored in 55% of its simulations. That outcome is priced at 50% on Polymarket. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Eagles vs. Commanders more than 40.5 points (48%)

Philadelphia has some player availability question marks on defense, which could fuel an offensive surge from Washington. The Commanders have allowed the eighth-most yards per game, while the Eagles have allowed the sixth-most. The SportsLine model has Sunday Night Football finishing with more than 40.5 points in 55% of its simulations. That outcome is trading at 48% on Polymarket. Make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.