The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more. NFL Week 9 is here, and the late-afternoon slate carries four games, all of which have a lot of intrigue. The Chargers visit the Texans, the Seahawks host the Cardinals, the Packers match up with the Patriots, and the Raiders will take on the 49ers. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is inactive with a quadriceps injury. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, offering a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Sunday's Week 9 late-afternoon slate, we're going to look at some of the best trading markets at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps, for some of the top games of the day. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Sunday's Week 9 games. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

NFL Week 9 predictions

Texans to win vs. Chargers (68%)

Packers to win vs. Patriots (39%)

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Texans to win vs. Chargers (68%)

The first game of this slate comes in Los Angeles with the Chargers hosting the Texans. These are two of the NFL's most disappointing teams this season with Houston 2-5 coming off its bye and Los Angeles the NFL's lone winless team at 0-7. The Texans theoretically could make a run still, but the Chargers are in a tough spot after entering the year with high hopes. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Houston winning 72% of the time. That outcome is trading at 68% on Polymarket. A Chargers win is trading at 33%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Packers to win vs. Patriots (39%)

This is shaping up to be one of the top games of the week with the 5-2 Patriots hosting the 5-2 Packers. Each team has won four of its last five following 1-2 starts, and each team's quarterback is playing at a high level of late. The wild card here is whether or not Green Bay can get its NFL-worst rushing attack going against a Patriots defense that's sixth against the run this season. The Packers win in 49% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. That outcome is trading at 39% on Polymarket. A Patriots win is trading at 61%. Make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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