As has been the case for a few years now, the first game of the college football season is an international affair in Dublin, Ireland, and this year's season opener sees TCU take on North Carolina. These teams met in their respective season openers last year, which was a 48-14 blowout win for the Horned Frogs, which spoiled Bill Belichick's first game leading the Tar Heels. Ahead of the first game of the 2026 college football season, we're going to take a dive into trading markets that are available at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. Both Kalshi and Polymarket are offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up on Saturday, meaning these promos can be used on TCU vs. North Carolina if you're in any of the prediction market legal states. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET. The Horned Frogs will be without wide receiver Jordan Dywer (foot) on Saturday.

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. Get a $20 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Located in Texas? North Carolina vs. TCU prediction markets are available

For those in Texas interested in trading on TCU vs. UNC or any other college football prediction markets today, several prediction market apps are available. Those include Kalshi, Underdog and the Polymarket app.

New users in Texas on these platforms can also sign up for several prediction market promos in the form of various deposit bonuses or trading bonus credits after making their first trade. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes, in a fun, responsible manner. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Here are some of the offers available at Texas prediction markets:

North Carolina vs. TCU prediction markets

TCU to win: 76% (Polymarket)

North Carolina to win: 24% (Polymarket)

TCU to win by more than 9.5 points: Yes 49 cents, No 52 cents (Kalshi)

More than 46.5 points: Yes 50 cents, No 51 cents (Kalshi)

TCU to win: 76% (Polymarket)

The last time we saw these teams play one another, the Horned Frogs picked up a 48-14 road win to begin their season. TCU wound up going 9-4 on the year. Sonny Dykes aims to have TCU be more competitive atop the Big 12 this season, and the team will have a new quarterback in Harvard transfer Jaidan Craig, who takes over for Josh Hoover after the latter transferred to Indiana.

A TCU win to open the season is trading at 76% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

North Carolina to win: 24% (Polymarket)

The Tar Heels had a tough first season under Bill Belichick, and it started with a blowout loss at home to TCU. The Tar Heels went 4-8 overall on the season and won just two conference games. North Carolina will try to improve its prospects in Belichick's second year, especially offensively as the Tar Heels ranked in the bottom 20 in points scored.

A UNC win over TCU is 24% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

TCU to win by more than 9.5 points: Yes 49 cents, No 52 cents (Kalshi)

The Horned Frogs won this matchup by 34 points last year, and they had five more wins than the Tar Heels did in the regular season. TCU finished tied for seventh in the Big 12 with a 5-4 conference record, but the Horned Frogs finished 9-4 overall due to a 4-0 non-conference record that included a win over the Tar Heels.

TCU winning by more than 9.5 points is trading at 49 cents at Kalshi. TCU winning by seven points or fewer, or losing this game to North Carolina, is priced at 52 cents. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football win totals and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 46.5 points: Yes 50 cents, No 51 cents (Kalshi)

The Horned Frogs averaged 30.7 points per game last year, and they allowed 25.3 per game on defense. Ten of the Horned Frogs' 13 games last year had at least 48 points scored. As for the Tar Heels, they scored 19.3 points per game and allowed 24.5 per contest. Four of North Carolina's 12 games had 48 or more combined points scored, one of which was against TCU.

TCU vs. North Carolina having more than 46.5 points scored is 50 cents per share at Kalshi, and these teams combining for 46 or fewer points is 51 cents per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.