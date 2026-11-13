The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The North Carolina Tar Heels host the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Dean E. Smith Center, as both teams enter at 3-0. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists North Carolina at 64% to win, compared with 37% for Georgia. The market for the Tar Heels to win by more than 4.5 points shows 48% Yes and 53% No. Polymarket also lists 56% Yes and 45% No for more than 161.5 combined points. Click here to get started trading on college basketball with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college basketball games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college basketball trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

North Carolina vs. Georgia game preview

North Carolina's first three wins have looked different. The Tar Heels opened with an 80-72 victory over Western Carolina, overwhelmed Wofford 109-70 and beat Wyoming 76-63 on Tuesday. Terrence Brown scored 14 against Wyoming, matching Isaiah Denis for the team lead. Freshman Sayon Keita delivered 13 points with six blocks and three steals, the first Tar Heel to post that defensive combination in one game. Maximo Adams chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds. First-year coach Michael Malone has also watched his team commit fewer than 10 turnovers in all three outings, an unprecedented start for the program since turnovers became an official statistic in 1979-80.

Georgia's opening wins came against North Carolina Central (78-62), Presbyterian (91-77) and Florida Gulf Coast (80-72). Blue Cain and Kanon Catchings scored 13 apiece against Florida Gulf Coast, as did Marcus Millender and Kareem Stagg. The Bulldogs built a 23-point lead before the Eagles responded with a 23-4 run, cutting the margin to four. Coach Mike White returns four starters from last season's NCAA Tournament team, and Cain has started 77 consecutive games.

Friday is Georgia's first road game of the season. North Carolina has won 21 straight at home, setting up a bigger test than either program faced in its opening week. Sign up now to make college basketball trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

North Carolina vs. Georgia prediction

Possessions could decide this one. Georgia averages just 7.0 turnovers through three games, the second-fewest in the country, and North Carolina is at 8.7. Neither offense has regularly handed the opponent extra chances, making rebounding a useful place to look. The Tar Heels gave up 15 offensive rebounds in the first half against Wyoming, then allowed only four after the break. Georgia's interior presence includes James Scott, who's made all eight of his field-goal attempts this season. Scott owns a .765 career shooting percentage among qualified active college players, and he'll face a North Carolina defense that's held all three opponents below 37% from the field.

The Bulldogs have more returning starters, while the Tar Heels have 11 newcomers under Malone. UNC also owns a 13-5 all-time series lead and has won all eight meetings played on its home court. SportsLine's model gives North Carolina an 84-78 victory, with a 66% chance to win outright. Its simulation assigns 53% to the Tar Heels winning by at least five points and 54.4% to a combined score below 163.5.

Polymarket lists 64% for North Carolina to win and 37% for Georgia. The market for North Carolina to win by more than 4.5 points shows 48% Yes and 53% No. Polymarket's separate 161.5-point total shows 56% for Yes and 45% for No. Sign up now to make college basketball trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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