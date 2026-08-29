The TCU Horned Frogs and North Carolina Tar Heels are officially at halftime in the first game of the 2026 college football season, and the Tar Heels have a 12-10 lead heading into the second half. Ahead of the second half of this matchup, we'll look at the different trading markets that you can make at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. These platforms offer prediction market bonuses to new users who sign up on Saturday, which can be used on live trading markets for the second half of North Carolina vs. TCU. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. Get a $20 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Located in Texas? North Carolina vs. TCU prediction markets are available

Those located in Texas are likely keeping a close eye on TCU and the Horned Frogs' season opener against North Carolina, and Lone Star State residents can trade on the second half of this game at top prediction markets like Kalshi, Underdog and the Polymarket app.

New users for any of these platforms in Texas can utilize prediction market promos to earn bonuses, such as deposit or trading bonus credits shortly after signing up. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes, in a fun, responsible manner. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Here are some of the offers available at Texas prediction markets:

North Carolina vs. TCU second half prediction markets

TCU to win: 60% (Polymarket)

North Carolina to win: 40% (Polymarket)

TCU to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 46 cents, No 56 cents (Kalshi)

More than 45.5 points: Yes 50 cents, No 51 cents (Kalshi)

TCU to win: 60% (Polymarket)

The Horned Frogs haven't been able to pull away like they did in this matchup last year, and their offense slowed down in the second half after scoring 10 points in the first half. Giving the Tar Heels two points on a safety likely wasn't in the TCU game plan, either.

TCU winning this matchup is trading at 60% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

North Carolina to win: 40% (Polymarket)

The Tar Heels' offense was a major weakness in 2025, and while the offense didn't score in the second quarter, the team got two points from a TCU safety. The team did play well on that side offensively in the first quarter, though, with two scoring drives, but a fumble ended a potential scoring drive in the second quarter. UNC's defense also started to play better in the second quarter after giving up 10 points in the first quarter.

A North Carolina win is trading at 40% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

TCU to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 47 cents, No 55 cents (Kalshi)

The Horned Frogs dominated this matchup a year ago, but that hasn't been the case in Week 0 of this year, as they find themselves down two points after a poor second quarter on offense and giving up a safety on a punt attempt.

TCU winning by more than 3.5 points is trading at 47 cents at Kalshi, while North Carolina winning or losing by fewer than 3.5 points is trading at 55 cents. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football win totals and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 45.5 points: Yes 50 cents, No 51 cents (Kalshi)

After 20 total points in the first quarter, the action slowed down in the second quarter in terms of offensive output. The rain has been a bit of a factor, and both defenses appear to have settled in after shaky performances in the first quarter.

This game finishing with more than 45.5 points is trading at 50 cents per share, while these teams combining for 45 or fewer points is 51 per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

TCU vs. North Carolina first half recap

After struggling offensively for most of 2025, the Tar Heels had a nice start to the 2026 season in the first half, scoring a field goal on their first drive and later seeing new quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. lead a scoring drive that was capped off by a Jaylen McGill rushing score. The Heels struggled in the second quarter, though, and Edwards is 9-for-18 for 152 yards through the air. North Carolina also got a surprise two points thanks to a bad snap on a TCU punt that resulted in a safety.

TCU also has a new quarterback in Harvard transfer Jaden Craig. He performed well to start his Horned Frogs debut, but he and the offense struggled in the second quarter. He's completed nine of his 17 passes for 80 yards. TCU has also rushed for 80 yards on the ground, with Jon Denman scoring a rushing touchdown.

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