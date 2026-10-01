A pair of AAC foes clash in conference play to kick off Week 5 of the college football season as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane host the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday night. Polymarket lists a Tulsa win at $0.52 per share, and a North Texas win at $0.49. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

Before these teams square off, we'll look at different trading markets that are available at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. Both Kalshi and Polymarket are offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and these offers can be earned on Thursday if you're in prediction market legal states. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

North Texas vs. Tulsa predictions

Tulsa is 3-1 on the year with a notable win over Oklahoma State, while North Texas is 2-2 thus far, winning each of its home games but going 0-2 on the road. The AAC is wide open right now with five teams 3-1 or better and another -- Army -- sitting at 2-1.

North Texas lost its head coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State and has had to make do with essentially a brand-new roster this year. The Mean Green have alternated wins and losses, losing to Indiana and Texas State and beating UNLV and HCU.

Tulsa took down Oklahoma State in Week 1, a win that stands out more now that the Cowboys are 3-1 and beat Oregon. Tulsa also beat Sam Houston and East Texas A&M, but were blown out at Arkansas last week. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

North Texas vs. Tulsa prediction markets

Tulsa to win: $0.52 (Polymarket)

North Texas to win: $0.49 (Polymarket)

Tulsa to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.53 (Kalshi)

More than 57.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.52 (Kalshi)

Tulsa to win: $0.52 (Polymarket)

The Golden Hurricane are trying to establish themselves as an AAC contender, and a win over North Texas would go a long way. Tulsa's feel-good win over Oklahoma State still stands out, but the team will have to respond at home after last week's blowout loss at Arkansas. Outside of a 42-0 win over East Texas A&M, Tulsa has not scored more than 24 points in a game this year, and the Golden Hurricane had just six last week at Arkansas.

A Tulsa win is trading at $0.52 at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus:

North Texas to win: $0.49 (Polymarket)

The Mean Green were in the College Football Playoff conversation last year thanks to a 12-2 campaign, but the team has already lost twice after losing its head coach and most of its key players to Oklahoma State. The Mean Green have been up and down overall, putting up great numbers in wins and struggling mightily in losses. They're 0-2 on the road, and Tulsa plays host on Thursday. A North Texas win is $0.49 at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Tulsa to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.53 (Kalshi)

The Golden Hurricane, outside of their loss at Arkansas, have had a great year thus far, winning by 14, six and 42 points. The Mean Green have been blown out in their two losses, losing by 36 and 14 points in those two losses. Tulsa playing at home is notable as both of North Texas' loss this year have been on the road, and Tulsa is undefeated at home this year.

Tulsa winning by more than 1.5 points is trading at $0.49 at Kalshi. North Texas losing by fewer than 1.5 points, or winning outright, is $0.53. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

More than 57.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.52 (Kalshi)

Points are expected in Tulsa on Thursday. Three of North Texas' four games have had at least 58 points scored, with the other seeing 50 points. The most points scored in a single Tulsa game this year has been 42. North Texas' defense has given up 52 and 49 points in its two losses.

North Texas and Tulsa combining to score more than 57.5 points is $0.50 per share at Kalshi, while the teams scoring 57 or less is $0.52 cents per share. Sign up now to make trades on North TExas-Tulsa and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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