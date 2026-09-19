The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Michigan State Spartans in a renewed rivalry game on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and Kalshi prices Notre Dame to win at $0.97 per share and Michigan State at $0.03 per share. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ahead of Notre Dame vs. Michigan State, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Michigan State vs. Notre Dame, so long as you reside in any of the prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State preview

Notre Dame and Michigan State have not played since 2017, but the border rivals will renew their rivalry on Saturday night. The winner of this game will receive the Megaphone Trophy. Notre Dame is coming off blowout wins over Wisconsin and Rice, winning those games by a combined score of 93-13.

Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr is an early Heisman Trophy contender, completing 71.4% of his passes for 492 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Michigan State is off to a 2-0 start as well, beating Toledo and Eastern Michigan. The Spartans are getting set for their first road game of the season. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State prediction markets

Michigan State to win or lose by 29.5 points or less: $0.51

More than 52.5 points scored: $0.47

Michigan State to win or lose by 29.5 points or less ($0.51 per share)

Michigan State is off to a hot start this season, beating Toledo by 10 points in its opener before cruising to a 35-7 win over Eastern Michigan in its second game. Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic has completed 70.4% of his passes for 417 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. SportsLine's proven computer model has Notre Dame winning by 28 points on Saturday night, as Michigan State stays within this margin in 59% of simulations.

Notre Dame is trading at $0.49 per share to win by at least 30 points, while Michigan State is $0.51 to win or lose by 29 points or fewer on Kalshi. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 52.5 points scored ($0.47 per share)

Notre Dame has one of the most dynamic offenses in college football, and the Fighting Irish have scored a combined 93 points in their first two games. Carr is a Heisman Trophy contender, while running back Aneyas Williams has 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Michigan State has scored at least 30 points in each of its first two games, and the model has these teams combining for 64 points, with more than 52.5 points hitting in 66% of simulations.

More than 52.5 points is priced at $0.47 per share on Saturday. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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