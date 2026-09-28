Notre Dame has designs on a college football national championship run, and you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus after signing up and trading $25+ on college football futures. The Fighting Irish just missed the College Football Playoff last season, but Heisman Trophy candidate CJ Carr has the team sitting at 4-0 after a 49-10 victory against Purdue on Saturday. Notre Dame faces three teams currently in the Top 25 later in the season, and you can trade on Fighting Irish futures at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. We're looking at some of the best prices available on the Irish to make the CFP and how they'll fare if they get there. Get started trading on college football futures here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Notre Dame football trading markets at Kalshi

Notre Dame to go undefeated in regular season ($0.41)

Notre Dame to make College Football Playoff ($0.89)

Notre Dame to make national title game ($0.30)

Notre Dame to win national championship ($0.13)

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Notre Dame football predictions

The third-ranked Irish are behind only Texas ($0.15) and Georgia ($0.15), tied with Ohio State ($0.13) and just ahead of Miami ($0.11) in Kalshi's national championship market. They are the top option to make the College Football Playoff, just ahead of the Hurricanes ($0.87), with both boasting much easier schedules than their competition. SEC teams take up the next two spots to make the CFP, with Georgia ($0.86) in the third spot and Texas ($0.83) right behind. Ohio State ($0.78) rounds out the top five, with reigning champion Indiana at $0.71 and no other team above $0.56.

Notre Dame takes on current No. 10 BYU on Oct. 17 in Provo before facing the No. 4 Hurricanes (4-0) in a Nov. 7 matchup in South Bend. Both of those games will go a long way in determining if the Irish make the CFP. UM knocked off Notre Dame 27-24 at home to kick off last season, and after the Irish lost to Texas A&M 41-40 the following week, they were behind the 8-ball. They went on to win their final 10 games, but Miami earned the playoff berth. The Canes went on to the national title game, where they lost to the Hoosiers, while the Irish rejected a bowl bid and turned their attention to 2026.

The first test for the Irish could come this week against Bill Belichick's North Carolina squad, as its only loss was 27-20 to Clemson in Week 3 before the Tar Heels had a bye week. The more likely real test will be against the Cougars on Oct. 17 after the Irish first face struggling Stanford. BYU is 3-0 with wins against Utah Tech, Arizona and Colorado State and is priced at $0.30 at Kalshi to make the CFP. Sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier has completed 71% of his passes for 642 yards, six TDs and one interception, while rushing for 64 and two scores. The teams last met Oct. 8, 2022, with Notre Dame taking a 28-20 victory in Las Vegas.

When the Irish host Miami, they will be focused on exacting revenge. The Hurricanes outgained the Irish 339-314, with a 134-93 edge in rushing yards, and had two takeaways in last season's 27-24 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. Carr threw for 221 yards, two TDs and one interception and was sacked three times. This is a different Miami team, but quarterback Darian Mensah and receiver Malachi Toney have been lighting it up. Both are in the Heisman conversation, with Mensah completing almost 90% of his passes for 1,211 yards and 14 TDs. He has not thrown an interception and has been sacked just twice. Toney has 564 receiving yards and six scores. He had six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in last year's meeting. Miami ($0.32) is the only other team priced at more than 30 cents at Kalshi to be undefeated in the regular season.

The Irish also face SMU, currently ranked 21st in the nation, on Nov. 21. The Irish have had some rebuilding to do, with running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price both drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft after combining for more than 2,000 rushing yards in 2025. Aneyas Williams, Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton have all eclipsed 100 yards for the season, with Williams leading the way with 229 yards and four TDs. They rushed for a combined 169 yards against Purdue last week. Carr has completed 70.5% of his passes, throwing nine TD passes and one interception. Receivers Micah Gilbert and Jordan Faison have a combined 637 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The Irish really make their bones on defense, as they are allowing just 8.3 points per game, second-fewest in the nation behind Iowa. They are the only team in FBS allowing under 200 yards per contest (199.3), giving up 25 fewer yards than any other team in FBS. Miami is second at 224.5. The Irish also have 13 sacks -- led by Bryce Young with three and Boubacar Traore with 2.5 -- and 10 takeaways, including seven fumble recoveries. Traore led the team with 6.5 sacks last season, when Notre Dame had 36 as a team.

The Irish linebacking corps might be the best in the nation, with Drayk Bowen (22 tackles) leading a unit that also features Jaylen Sneed (16 tackles), Jaiden Ausberry (16) and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa LB (10). Bowen returned a fumble for his first career TD in Saturday's victory. That linebacker quartet combined for 11.5 sacks last season. Junior cornerback Leonard Moore was named an All-American after intercepting five passes in 2025, and Luke Talich had three interceptions. The safety has one sack and one pick so far this season, but missed the Purdue game with a wrist injury. Trade with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

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