The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. No. 11 Notre Dame hosts No. 1 Miami on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish enter at 7-1, while the Hurricanes are unbeaten at 8-0. Kalshi lists Notre Dame at $0.65 per share to win, compared with $0.36 for Miami. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Saturday's featured predictions include Notre Dame winning by six or more points and fewer than 57.5 combined points. Kalshi prices the Notre Dame margin selection at $0.50 per Yes share and fewer than 57.5 at $0.50 per share.

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Notre Dame vs. Miami prediction

Top-ranked Miami brings an 8-0 record into Notre Dame Stadium, where the fourth-ranked Irish are 7-1. The Hurricanes escaped North Carolina 38-35 last week after falling behind twice in the second half. Darian Mensah completed 22 of 29 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Malachi Toney caught seven passes for 75 yards and two scores, while Mark Fletcher Jr. scored three touchdowns. Miami also beat Pittsburgh 52-23 the previous week.

Notre Dame's 35-13 victory over Navy offered a different finish. The Irish held the Midshipmen to 56 second-half yards after trailing briefly before halftime. CJ Carr passed for 210 yards and two scores. Nolan James Jr. ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Jerome Bettis Jr. added six receptions for 78 yards and his first career receiving score. Miami won last season's meeting 27-24, setting up a rematch between two of the nation's top-ranked teams. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Notre Dame vs. Miami odds, picks, predictions

Notre Dame to win by six or more points: $0.50 per share

Fewer than 57.5 combined points: $0.50 per share

Notre Dame to Win by six points or more ($0.50)

Notre Dame allows only 236.1 total yards per game. Opponents gain 85.4 yards on the ground, and the Irish have a plus-14 turnover margin. Miami's offense will test that defense in different ways. Mensah has thrown 25 touchdown passes against just one interception. The Hurricanes also convert 54.5% of their third downs, second nationally. Sustaining that production against Notre Dame won't be easy.

The Irish have their own offensive challenges. Miami gives up only 60.8 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the country, while Notre Dame averages 186 on the ground. Carr has thrown 18 touchdown passes with one interception. James has scored eight rushing touchdowns, and Jordan Faison leads the Irish with 497 receiving yards. Notre Dame's only loss came 28-24 at BYU. SportsLine forecasts a 29-22 Irish victory. Kalshi lists Notre Dame to win by more than 5.5 points at $0.50 Yes and $0.51 No. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Fewer than 57.5 points ($0.50)

Miami leads the country with 47.6 points per game, but the Irish are allowing just 13.4. Notre Dame also holds opponents to 150.8 passing yards per outing. That's quite a contrast with the Hurricanes, whose offense generates 332.4 yards through the air. Toney has reached 1,027 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, while Javian Mallory has 495 rushing yards.

There are openings on both sides. Miami allows 251.9 passing yards per game, and Notre Dame scores 40.4 points per contest. The Hurricanes have converted 92.9% of their red-zone trips into points, though the Irish have allowed opponents to score on 88.9% of theirs. Last week's Miami-North Carolina game totaled 73 points, compared with 48 in Notre Dame-Navy. SportsLine forecasts 51 in the aforementioned 29-22 Irish win. Kalshi lists Over 57.5 at $0.51 Yes and $0.50 No. The No outcome covers 57 points or fewer. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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