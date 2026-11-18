The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Las Vegas as part of the Players Era 8 tournament on Wednesday, and this nationally televised matchup is another opportunity to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Rutgers (3-1) suffered its first loss to No. 8 Houston in the Players Era quarterfinals on Tuesday, and Notre Dame (4-1) fell to No. 1 Florida yesterday. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi has several listed college basketball prediction markets for Notre Dame vs. Rutgers on Wednesday. Notre Dame to win is priced at $0.60 per contract, with Rutgers priced at $0.40 to win. You can also trade on how many combined points will be scored, with more than 149.5 points trading at $0.51 per contract, with the less than trading at $0.49. Notre Dame to win by more than 3.5 points is trading at $0.46 per share. Trade on Rutgers vs. Notre Dame here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college basketball prediction markets available for college basketball trading, including points scored, team scoring, and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Rutgers vs. Notre Dame prices (via Kalshi)

Rutgers vs. Notre Dame winner Notre Dame $0.60, Rutgers $0.40 Rutgers vs. Notre Dame points 149.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.49) Rutgers vs. Notre Dame margin Notre Dame to win by more than 3.5 (YES $0.46, NO $0.54)

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers preview

After three non-conference wins over teams from non-power conference programs, Rutgers fell to No. 8 Houston, 85-73, in its first Players Era contest on Tuesday. Lino Mark scored 22 points and Christian Gurdak added 20 points against Houston. Rutgers returned three of its top four leading scorers from last year, including top scorer Tariq Francis, who averaged 17 points per game last season. None of those three players were Mark or Gurdak, giving Rutgers plenty of offensive playmakers. Rutgers went 14-20 last season for its third straight losing season.

Notre Dame defeated Rutgers, 68-63, in a Players Era game last season. Notre Dame opened this season with a 74-72 win over Villanova in Rome, then rattled off three straight wins against non-power conference teams before falling to No. 1 Florida, 86-78, in its Players Era opener on Tuesday. Notre Dame went 13-18 last season, and lost its top-three leading scorers to the transfer portal. Braeden Shrewsberry, the top returning starter from last year, scored 20 points against Florida.

For college basketball trading, Notre Dame is trading at $0.60 per contract to win, while Rutgers is priced at $0.40 to win. Notre Dame is trading at $0.46 per contract to win by more than 3.5 points. Trade on Notre Dame vs. Rutgers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Rutgers vs. Notre Dame picks, prediction

Notre Dame to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.46 per share)

The Fighting Irish just gave No. 1 Florida its toughest test yet in an 86-78 final, the first victory by less than 10 points this season for the top-ranked Gators. Notre Dame's Braeden Shrewsberry scored 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 5-for-7 on 3-pointers. Notre Dame and Rutgers met in this same round at last year's Players Era tournament, and Notre Dame won, 68-63. Notre Dame has won five of the last six matchups against Rutgers, and the Fighting Irish are second in the nation in 3-point percentage (46%) this season. The model predicts that Notre Dame wins by more than 3.5 points in 67% of simulations. Trade on Notre Dame vs. Rutgers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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