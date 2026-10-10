Notre Dame hosts Stanford on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium, with the Fighting Irish at 5-0 and the Cardinal at 2-3. Notre Dame is coming off a 37-26 win at North Carolina, while Stanford lost 57-3 at Wake Forest. Polymarket prices Notre Dame at $0.99 per share to win, with Stanford at $0.02. Notre Dame to win by 38 or more is priced at $0.51 per share, while more than 53.5 points checks in at $0.53. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Notre Dame vs. Stanford, we'll look at several prediction markets available at Polymarket, one of the top prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Notre Dame vs. Stanford for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Notre Dame vs. Stanford preview

Notre Dame comes home at 5-0 after a 37-26 win at North Carolina, and the offense has found several ways to pester defenses. CJ Carr completed 21 of 29 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns in Chapel Hill, while Jonaz Walton added a career-high 120 rushing yards. The Irish have scored at least 37 points in four of five games and have won 15 straight by double digits with Carr starting.

Stanford arrives at 2-3 after a 57-3 loss at Wake Forest, where the Cardinal managed 197 total yards. Davis Warren had opened the season with 167 pass attempts without an interception before that streak ended in Winston-Salem. Stanford has also lost 13 straight road games. Notre Dame won last year's meeting 49-20 and has taken three straight in the series. SportsLine has the Irish winning 48-8. Polymarket prices Notre Dame at $0.99 per share to win, with Stanford at $0.02. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Notre Dame vs. Stanford picks, predictions

Notre Dame to win by 38 or more ($0.51 per share)

More than 53.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

Notre Dame to win by 38 or more ($0.51 per share)

Notre Dame has spent the first month piling up decisive wins, and the current matchup gives the Irish another chance to push the margin. Marcus Freeman's team has won every game by at least 11 points, including 52-0 over Rice and 49-10 against Purdue. Carr has thrown 13 touchdown passes through five games, and the offense is averaging 41.2 points per game.

Stanford's road form is the larger concern. The Cardinal lost 35-7 at Duke before falling 57-3 at Wake Forest, extending the program's road skid to 13 games. Notre Dame also beat Stanford 49-7 the last time these teams met in South Bend, then won 49-20 on the road last season. SportsLine's 48-8 forecast lands on a 40-point margin. Polymarket prices Notre Dame to win by more than 37.5 points at $0.51 per share, making a victory by 38 or more the listed outcome here. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 53.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

The possible scoring bonanza starts with Notre Dame, which has reached at least 37 points in four of five games and is averaging 41.2 per outing. Carr has 13 touchdown passes through five games, while Jordan Faison is coming off 132 receiving yards and two scores at North Carolina. Walton also gives the Irish a fresh rushing option after his 120-yard afternoon in Chapel Hill.

Stanford's defense has also given up plenty of points this season. The Cardinal has allowed 45 points to Miami, 35 at Duke and 57 at Wake Forest, while Notre Dame scored 49 against Stanford in each of the last two meetings. SportsLine's forecast calls for the aforementioned 48-8 Irish win, which reaches 56 combined points. Polymarket prices more than 53.5 points at $0.53 per share, compared with $0.50 for fewer than 53.5. Notre Dame's scoring pace is the meal ticket here. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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