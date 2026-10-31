The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Saturday's college football schedule features No. 13 Texas Tech hosting No. 22 Arizona at noon ET. No. 3 Georgia meets No. 17 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta, while No. 20 Boise State welcomes Texas State at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives Texas Tech a 62% chance against Arizona. Georgia checks in at 80% against Florida, and Boise State also carries an 80% chance against Texas State. SportsLine forecasts victories for all three home teams.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Texas Tech vs. Arizona predictions

Arizona is coming off its best defensive showing of the season. Noah Fifita threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-3 win over Iowa State, while Isaiah Mizell collected eight catches for 134 yards. The Wildcats held the Cyclones to 52 rushing yards and didn't let them cross midfield after halftime. That performance improved Arizona to 6-1, with three victories in four Big 12 games.

Texas Tech is also 6-1, but its latest Saturday went sideways. Cincinnati won 37-24 after scoring 21 points in the second quarter. Will Hammond threw for 227 yards and an interception, and the Red Raiders couldn't recover despite Peyton Morgan returning a pick 53 yards for a touchdown. Joey McGuire's team has won 12 straight at home and now welcomes Arizona to Galaxy Stadium. SportsLine forecasts a 31-18 Texas Tech win. Novig displays 62% for the Red Raiders and 40% for the Wildcats. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Georgia vs. Florida predictions

Florida hasn't played since its 27-24 upset at No. 7 Texas, when Tramell Jones Jr. stepped in for an injured Aaron Philo. Jones completed 22 of 35 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in his first college start. The Gators erased a 14-point deficit, and Jadan Baugh ran for 91 yards and a score. Coach Jon Sumrall hasn't named a starter for Saturday.

Georgia is dealing with an upset of its own. Auburn won 27-24 on October 17, ending the Bulldogs' undefeated start. Gunner Stockton threw for 272 yards and two scores, but he also had two interceptions. Georgia generated 440 yards, yet Auburn rushed for 192 and converted a late field goal. Kirby Smart's team is 6-1 and has won five straight meetings with Florida. The rivalry shifts to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this year. SportsLine forecasts a 36-17 Bulldogs win. Novig gives Georgia 80% and Florida 21%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Boise State vs. Texas State predictions

Boise State needed most of Saturday's game to break away from Washington State. The Broncos were tied 10-10 entering the fourth quarter before Dylan Riley scored twice on runs of 33 and 72 yards in a 31-10 victory. Maddux Madsen also found Cam Bates for a touchdown, and a Boen Phelps interception helped turn a close game into a three-score finish. Boise State is 6-1 and unbeaten in Pac-12 play.

Texas State comes in at 4-3 following a 20-17 escape against Utah State. Brad Jackson completed 27 of 37 passes for 167 yards, while Jacob Bonilla kicked the winning field goal with less than two minutes left. It was a far different offensive showing from the Bobcats' 66-27 win over Colorado State the week before. They managed only 250 yards against Utah State. SportsLine forecasts a 33-21 Boise State victory. Novig displays 80% for Boise State and 22% for Texas State. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 31, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

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