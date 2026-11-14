The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Saturday's college football schedule continues with Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech and LSU vs. Texas. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Oklahoma State carries a 61% chance against Texas Tech at Novig.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo here:

Texas vs. LSU prediction

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns face the No. 21 LSU Tigers in a game with massive College Football Playoff implications on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU is in desperation mode after suffering its third loss last week, a 31-13 setback against then-No. 5 Alabama. Quarterback Sam Leavitt completed 35 of 47 passes for 380 yards, but none resulted in touchdowns.

The Tigers allowed 21 unanswered points after taking a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter. Texas is coming off a 34-20 win at then-No. 18 Missouri last week, as quarterback Arch Manning had 297 passing yards and three touchdown passes. The Longhorns rose one spot in the latest CFP rankings, but they also do not have much wiggle room with two losses on their resume. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech prediction

Texas Tech needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat West Virginia 53-48, and the No. 12 Red Raiders now visit another productive Big 12 offense. Thomas Castellanos threw for 362 yards and five touchdowns, then added 102 rushing yards. J'Koby Williams rushed for 160, including a 75-yard touchdown. Texas Tech rolled up 638 total yards but allowed 582. The visitors are 8-1 and occupy second place in the Big 12.

No. 25 Oklahoma State defeated Kansas State 66-28, with Drew Mestemaker throwing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Caleb Hawkins ran for 175 yards and scored three times on the ground. Cornerback LaDainian Fields added two interceptions, bringing his season total to seven. The Cowboys are 6-3 and average 43.9 points per game. Novig gives Oklahoma State a 61% chance to win against Texas Tech's 41%, while SportsLine goes against the market with a 31-30 Texas Tech victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 14, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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