The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Michigan hosts No. 4 UCLA at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. No. 17 South Carolina welcomes No. 1 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by No. 24 Boise State hosting San Diego State at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists UCLA at 63% to win against Michigan's 38%. Georgia carries an 87% chance to win, compared with 14% for South Carolina. Boise State is listed at 89%, with San Diego State at 13%.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo here:

Michigan vs. UCLA prediction

Before this season, UCLA hadn't started 10-0 since 1998. First-year head coach Bob Chesney's team defeated Illinois 22-14 on Nov. 13, with quarterback Ty Dieffenbach throwing for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Aidan Mizell caught six passes for 176 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. Mizell has accumulated 326 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his last two outings. Cornerback Scooter Jackson intercepted two passes against Illinois.

Michigan lost 31-7 to Oregon but ran for a season-high 215 yards. Freshman running back Savion Hiter accounted for 107 of those yards on 13 attempts, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown. Michigan used quarterbacks Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood in the defeat. Its defense allows 17.7 points per game, and Oregon is the only opponent to score more than 21 against Michigan this season. SportsLine's model calls for a 24-20 UCLA victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

South Carolina vs. Georgia prediction

Georgia built a 31-0 lead against Missouri on Nov. 14 en route to a 48-21 victory. Gunner Stockton passed for 252 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground. The veteran quarterback has completed 71.4% of his passes this season. Running back Nate Frazier found the end zone three times against Missouri and finished with 72 rushing yards.

South Carolina played without injured quarterback LaNorris Sellers against Arkansas, losing 34-6. Cutter Woods started in his place and threw for 271 yards with three interceptions. Running back Jabree Coleman scored South Carolina's lone touchdown and gained 77 yards on 16 carries. South Carolina averages 194.7 rushing yards per game, but Georgia's defense has allowed just 85.6 on average. SportsLine predicts a 33-19 Georgia victory and gives Georgia a 78% chance of winning. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Boise State vs. San Diego State prediction

Boise State has won nine consecutive games and secured home-field advantage for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Quarterback Maddux Madsen returned to the starting lineup against Oregon State after an injury and threw for a career-high 371 yards in a 46-41 victory. Freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Boise State surpassed 500 yards of offense for the fifth time this season.

San Diego State can earn a spot in the conference championship game with a victory on Saturday. Sean Lewis's team has won three of its last four games, most recently defeating Utah State 30-13. Running back Lucky Sutton rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while Javion Kinnard contributed 113 yards on the ground. San Diego State's defense limited Utah State to 200 total yards. SportsLine gives Boise State an 85% chance of winning, with a projected score of 40-19. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 21, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.