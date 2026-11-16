The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. NFL Week 10 concludes with the Ravens (4-5) hosting the Chargers (0-8) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chargers enter as the NFL's only winless team. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists the Ravens at 67% to win, compared with 34% for the Chargers. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Ravens vs. Chargers prediction

Jesse Minter knows Monday's opponent quite well. He coordinated the Chargers' defense in 2024 and 2025 before taking the Ravens job, and his new team enters Monday with four consecutive losses. Baltimore hasn't scored 14 points in any of those games, a franchise first. Jacoby Brissett, acquired from the Cardinals on November 6, will make his Ravens debut with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve.

Brissett has already beaten the Chargers this season. He completed 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown in Arizona's 26-14 Week 1 victory. Baltimore managed just 68 passing yards against Buffalo and 55 against Jacksonville. The quarterback change could get Zay Flowers more involved after the wideout totaled three catches for six yards in those two games. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry has eight rushing touchdowns this season but hasn't reached 60 rushing yards in four consecutive outings.

Jim Harbaugh's Chargers entered Week 10 ranked last in scoring at 15.1 points per game. Justin Herbert has thrown 11 interceptions and taken 31 sacks in eight games, including a career-high eight sacks in last week's 44-22 loss to Houston. He'll be without Ladd McConkey, who was ruled out Sunday because of a back injury. The Chargers' defense has its own problems after C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns against it.

Baltimore has allowed at least 33 points in three straight games, giving Herbert an opportunity to reverse his recent struggles. SportsLine's model puts the Ravens ahead 26-21 but gives the Chargers a 39% chance to win. Novig lists Baltimore to win by five or more points at 51%, compared with 50% for the Chargers to avoid losing by that margin. More than 38.5 combined points carries 53%, compared with 49% for fewer. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 16, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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