The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Saturday's college football schedule features No. 13 Wake Forest visiting SMU at noon ET and No. 9 Indiana hosting No. 18 USC at 3:30 p.m. ET. No. 25 Oklahoma State welcomes No. 12 Texas Tech at 9:30 p.m. ET. Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma was moved to Sunday due to the FAA ground stop. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives SMU a 52% chance to win, while Indiana is at 77% against USC. Oklahoma State carries a 61% chance against Texas Tech.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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SMU-Wake Forest prediction

Saturday's ACC game puts No. 13 Wake Forest's six-game winning streak against SMU's unbeaten ACC home record. Wake Forest defeated Merrimack 77-0 behind Steele Pizzella, who threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns in his first start. He added 63 rushing yards and a score. Pizzella replaced Gio Lopez, who missed the game with a knee injury. Coach Jake Dickert said Monday he expects Lopez to play Saturday after gradually returning him to practice.

SMU answered a 30-27 defeat at Syracuse by beating Virginia Tech 51-28. Kevin Jennings threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns, three to Yamir Knight. The receiver finished with six catches for 103 yards. SMU has won 12 consecutive ACC home games, and Jennings is 16-1 in home starts. Novig lists SMU at 52% to win against 50% for Wake Forest. SportsLine takes the other side with a 32-27 Wake Forest final. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Indiana-USC prediction

No. 18 USC returns after its 30-18 victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State. Jayden Maiava completed 15 of 22 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown. The USC defense forced three field goals on Ohio State's first five possessions, holding the Buckeyes without a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Maiava has thrown 20 touchdowns and five interceptions for coach Lincoln Riley's 7-2 team.

No. 9 Indiana has also had an open week, following a 23-16 overtime escape against Minnesota. Josh Hoover started, but Grant Wilson took over after halftime and found Charlie Becker for the decisive 25-yard touchdown. Becker leads Indiana with 875 receiving yards, while the defense allows just 12.4 points per game. The Hoosiers are 8-1 and have allowed only 75.6 rushing yards per outing. Novig lists Indiana at 77% to win, compared with USC's 24%. SportsLine has Indiana ahead 33-19. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Oklahoma State-Texas Tech prediction

Texas Tech needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat West Virginia 53-48, and the No. 12 Red Raiders now visit another productive Big 12 offense. Thomas Castellanos threw for 362 yards and five touchdowns, then added 102 rushing yards. J'Koby Williams rushed for 160, including a 75-yard touchdown. Texas Tech rolled up 638 total yards but allowed 582. The visitors are 8-1 and occupy second place in the Big 12.

No. 25 Oklahoma State defeated Kansas State 66-28, with Drew Mestemaker throwing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Caleb Hawkins ran for 175 yards and scored three times on the ground. Cornerback LaDainian Fields added two interceptions, bringing his season total to seven. The Cowboys are 6-3 and average 43.9 points per game. Novig gives Oklahoma State a 61% chance to win against Texas Tech's 41%, while SportsLine goes against the market with a 31-30 Texas Tech victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 14, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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