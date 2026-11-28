The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. No. 16 Kentucky (7-4) hosts No. 23 Louisville (8-3) at noon ET on Saturday. Vanderbilt (4-7) welcomes No. 9 Tennessee (9-2) at 7 p.m. ET, followed by No. 20 Houston (8-3) hosting Baylor (6-5) at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists Louisville at 57% to win, compared with 45% for Kentucky. Tennessee carries an 85% chance of defeating Vanderbilt, which is listed at 16%. Houston has a 65% chance of winning against Baylor's 37%.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo here:

Kentucky vs. Louisville prediction

Kentucky's freshman receiving records now belong to Kenny Darby, who caught eight passes for 110 yards in Saturday's 28-14 loss at Missouri. He's amassed 57 receptions for 711 yards this season, breaking both of Barion Brown's freshman records. Quarterback Kenny Minchey threw for 288 yards against Missouri, with tight end Willie Rodriguez contributing eight catches for a career-high 93 yards. Kentucky finished its SEC schedule at 5-4.

Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw a career-high five touchdown passes against Pittsburgh last weekend. Tre Richardson and Lawayne McCoy caught two touchdowns apiece in the 42-10 victory. Louisville led by just four points at halftime before outscoring Pittsburgh 28-0 in the second half. Jeff Brohm's defense also generated a season-high four takeaways. SportsLine's model calls for a 26-25 Louisville victory but gives Kentucky a 49% chance of winning the Governor's Cup. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee prediction

Vanderbilt's offense gave Florida plenty to handle last weekend despite a 34-27 defeat. Running back Sedrick Alexander rushed for a career-high 129 yards, and wide receiver Junior Sherrill set a personal best with 149 receiving yards. Quarterback Jared Curtis threw two touchdown passes and broke Vanderbilt's freshman single-season passing record, reaching 2,080 yards. Vanderbilt led 24-17 at halftime before managing just three points after the break.

Tennessee's defense recorded eight sacks against LSU in Saturday's 27-13 victory and limited LSU to 43 rushing yards. Linebacker Arion Carter made 10 tackles and was credited with both a forced fumble and a recovery. Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon rushed for 112 yards, scoring on runs of 18 and 55 yards in the fourth quarter. Tennessee won despite committing three turnovers. SportsLine estimates a 28-19 Tennessee victory, with Vanderbilt winning outright in 31% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Houston vs. Baylor prediction

Houston turned to freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson against West Virginia after an upper-body injury sidelined Conner Weigman. Henderson threw for 268 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate start, helping Houston erase a 10-point second-half deficit. Running back Makhi Hughes rushed for a season-high 158 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathan Dimas capped the comeback with a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the 34-31 victory.

Baylor has held eight of its 11 opponents to 20 points or fewer, something the program hadn't accomplished through 11 games since its 2021 conference championship season. Baylor forced three turnovers against Texas Tech but managed just 31 rushing yards in a 20-10 loss. Quarterback DJ Lagway threw his career-high 17th touchdown pass of the season. SportsLine gives Houston a 71% probability of winning, with a projected final score of 32-22. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 28, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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