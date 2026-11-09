The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Monday Night Football features the Vikings hosting the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams enter at 6-1, with the NFL's highest-scoring offense facing its stingiest scoring defense. Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is inactive. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Bills a 62% chance to defeat the Vikings, who are at 39%. Both teams have won six of seven games, but Minnesota will start Carson Wentz with Kyler Murray sidelined. SportsLine predicts a 23-22 Bills victory.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Vikings vs. Bills prediction

Minnesota's first loss came in a 19-15 defeat at Detroit. Now, Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury, leaving Carson Wentz to make his 101st career start. That's a change for a 6-1 team whose offense has struggled to sustain drives. Justin Jefferson has averaged 6.4 catches and 89.1 yards in seven games with Wentz since last season. Jauan Jennings is out, too. Kevin O'Connell can still turn to Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, but Buffalo's pass defense has improved lately.

The Bills are also 6-1, riding three straight wins after beating Baltimore 36-10. Josh Allen has thrown for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding nine rushing scores. James Cook has 707 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Dalton Kincaid leads Buffalo with 401 receiving yards, and Khalil Shakir has 354. Joshua Palmer is out with a hamstring injury. Left tackle Dion Dawkins is questionable with a rib issue, a concern against Minnesota's pass rush.

Brian Flores has called blitzes on nearly 74% of opposing dropbacks, the NFL's highest rate. The Vikings have 25 sacks, with Andrew Van Ginkel collecting 6.5 and Dallas Turner adding six. Their defense allows 13.3 points per game, compared with Buffalo's league-best 33.3 on offense. Allen can punish pressure when a rushing lane opens; his 270 yards on the ground make that a concern. Gregory Rousseau has seven sacks for Buffalo. The Bills also recorded 13 defensive-back pass breakups in their past two games after producing 12 in their first five.

Wentz's protection will be tested, especially if O'Connell can't establish the run with Aaron Jones or Jordan Mason. The Bills have allowed only three touchdowns on their opponents' last eight red-zone possessions, an improvement over earlier games. Minnesota needs longer drives than it produced in Detroit to keep Allen's offense off the field. Novig lists the Bills at 62% to win, compared with 39% for the Vikings. SportsLine predicts a 23-22 Bills victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 9, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

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