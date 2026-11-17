The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Three MAC football games are on Tuesday's schedule, beginning with Western Michigan-Eastern Michigan at 6 p.m. ET. Ohio-Ball State and Kent State-Miami (OH) kick off an hour later in more MACtion. There's also a full NBA slate. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Western Michigan and Ohio enter Tuesday in a four-way tie atop the MAC standings at 5-1 in conference play. Miami (OH) sits one game back. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan prediction

Western Michigan produced 566 yards in last Tuesday's 42-14 win at Akron, with 360 coming on the ground. Running back Cole Cabana needed only nine carries to amass 107 yards, scoring from 82 yards out for the second consecutive game. Quarterback Broc Lowry completed all 15 of his passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Eastern Michigan (4-6) has lost three straight after a 3-0 start in MAC play. Quarterback Brogan McCaughey has started the last two games in Noah Kim's place, and Eastern Michigan lost 35-7 to Central Michigan on Nov. 4. Lance Taylor's Western Michigan team (7-3) has won three consecutive meetings with Eastern Michigan. SportsLine projects a 34-17 Western Michigan victory. Novig prices Western Michigan at 86% to win and Eastern Michigan at 15%. A Western Michigan victory by 15 or more points carries 51%, compared with 50% for the opposite outcome. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Ohio vs. Ball State prediction

Ohio has won 17 consecutive home games, the longest active streak in the FBS. Ball State won last year's meeting 20-14 but hasn't won at Peden Stadium since 2011. Quarterback Nick Poulos accounted for 256 yards of offense in last Tuesday's loss to Miami (OH), including 63 yards on the ground.

Ball State (3-7) has won just once in six road games this season. Keldric Luster completed 20 passes for 136 yards in last week's 28-7 loss to Buffalo, with Donovan Hamilton accounting for 104 of those yards on 11 catches. Running back TJ Horton added 92 rushing yards on 11 attempts. SportsLine's projected final score has Ohio (7-3) winning 35-18. Novig lists Ohio at 80% to win, compared with 21% for Ball State. Ohio winning by 11 or more points carries 53%, while the alternative outcome is priced at 48%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) prediction

Kent State quarterback Dru DeShields threw for 332 yards in last Tuesday's 33-28 loss to Bowling Green and accounted for all four Kent State touchdowns, two on the ground. Wayne Harris collected 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns, bringing his season yardage to 817. All three Kent State victories this season have occurred at Dix Stadium.

Miami (OH) erased a 17-point deficit against Ohio last week to secure bowl eligibility at 6-4. Drew Bellisari replaced injured starter Caleb Heavner and generated 163 yards between passing and rushing. Running back D'Shawntae Jones added 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns. SportsLine's projected score favors Miami (OH), 31-18. Novig lists the visitors at 76% to win and Kent State (3-7) at 25%. A Miami (OH) victory by nine or more points is priced at 52%, versus 49% for the opposite outcome. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 17, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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