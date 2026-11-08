The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Bears will host the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bears have won three straight to reach 6-2, while the Buccaneers have climbed to 3-5 after consecutive victories. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Bears a 72% chance to win, compared with 29% for the Buccaneers. Sunday's featured selections cover more than 47.5 combined points, an anytime touchdown and a receiving-yardage total.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Over 47.5 Combined Points (49% Over, 52% Under)

Chicago's last three games have finished with 54, 54 and 51 combined points, all Bears victories. Caleb Williams threw for 247 yards in Monday's 34-17 win at Seattle, while D'Andre Swift ran for three touchdowns. Luther Burden III caught seven passes, including the team's lone passing touchdown. Chicago has scored at least 30 in each of those contests after managing seven against Green Bay earlier in October.

Tampa Bay's last two games differed. Baker Mayfield completed seven passes in a 43-13 victory over Carolina, then attempted only three without a completion during a rain-soaked 16-0 win against Atlanta. The Buccaneers ran for 258 yards against Carolina and a franchise-record 324 against Atlanta. They scored just one touchdown against the Falcons despite intercepting four passes. SportsLine's 28-20 Bears prediction totals 48 points, just above Novig's selected figure. Novig lists more than 47.5 combined points at 49% and fewer at 52%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Bucky Irving Anytime TD (48% Yes, 63% No)

Tampa Bay scored one touchdown in its 16-0 victory against Atlanta, and Irving delivered it on a four-yard run. He finished with 170 yards on 27 carries, including a 46-yard burst. A week earlier, Irving rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina. He also scored on the ground against Cincinnati and Dallas, giving him five rushing touchdowns through eight games. Another touchdown came on a reception against the Cowboys.

Chicago held Seattle to 81 rushing yards and has allowed 694 through eight games. Kenny Gainwell ran for 140 yards on 25 carries against Atlanta, helping Tampa Bay reach 324 as a team. Irving has received at least 19 carries in four straight games. SportsLine estimates 88 rushing yards on 18.8 attempts. Novig's order book shows 48% for Yes and 63% for No on an Irving touchdown, reflecting the prices available on each side. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Colston Loveland 60+ Receiving Yards (43% Yes)

Loveland has surpassed 60 receiving yards in three straight games. He caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta, followed by seven for 69 and another score against New England. Seven more receptions produced 65 yards at Seattle on Monday. Loveland has 20 catches for 199 yards over those three games, compared with 13 for 110 in his first five appearances. He's on a roll.

Williams attempted 34 passes against Seattle, and Loveland drew nine targets. He's been targeted 21 times over the past two contests. Rome Odunze also gained 87 yards Monday, giving the quarterback another productive option. Tampa Bay intercepted four passes against Atlanta, but the Falcons completed only eight throws in heavy rain. Chicago has scored 95 points in its last three games. SportsLine estimates 65.6 receiving yards for Loveland. Novig lists 60-plus at 43%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 8, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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