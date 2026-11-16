The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Bengals will host the Steelers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams enter at 6-2, and each brings a four-game winning streak into the rematch after Pittsburgh's 30-27 victory in September. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Bengals a 63% chance to win outright, compared with 38% for the Steelers. Sunday's other featured selections cover a Jaylen Warren anytime touchdown and Ja'Marr Chase finishing with fewer than 90 receiving yards.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Bengals to Win Outright (63% Bengals, 38% Steelers)

The Bengals have scored 143 points during their four-game winning streak, including 34 in last weekend's victory over Atlanta. Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bengals also scored 43 against Tennessee and 35 against Baltimore. Their September meeting with Pittsburgh went differently: the Steelers won 30-27 after a strip-sack ended Cincinnati's final possession.

The Steelers aren't short on momentum, either. Aaron Rodgers has directed four consecutive victories, and Pittsburgh's defense has held three straight opponents to 19 points or fewer. That unit allows 18 points per game, compared with 21.9 for the Bengals. Burrow did throw for 282 yards and three scores in the first meeting, however, and Cincinnati's passing attack has kept rolling. SportsLine has the Bengals winning 30-24. Novig lists Cincinnati at 63% to win outright, compared with 38% for Pittsburgh. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (47% Yes, 56% No)

Warren ran for 127 yards on 17 carries when these teams met in September, adding 49 yards on three receptions. He didn't find the end zone despite 176 yards from scrimmage. More recently, Warren ran for 101 yards against New Orleans and 143 against Cleveland. His last outing included a 51-yard gain and a touchdown as Pittsburgh won 27-6.

The Steelers' RB1 has 704 rushing yards on 119 attempts, plus 25 catches. He's scored three touchdowns overall, including an 80-yard reception and a 50-yard run against Indianapolis. The Bengals allow 126.6 rushing yards per game, and Warren has handled between 14 and 18 carries in each of his last six outings. He's reached the end zone in only two of eight appearances, however. SportsLine estimates 83 rushing yards for him on Sunday. Novig shows 47% for Yes and 56% for No on his anytime-touchdown market. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Ja'Marr Chase Fewer Than 90 Receiving Yards (53% No on 90+)

Chase has put together two huge afternoons in a row. He caught 11 passes for 141 yards against Tennessee, then followed with 10 receptions for 155 yards in the win over Atlanta. That second performance included a 47-yard touchdown. Still, he has reached 90 receiving yards in only three of eight games this season. One of those came against Pittsburgh in September, when he caught nine passes for 98 yards.

The other five games ended with 77 yards or fewer, including 62 against Baltimore and 27 against Jacksonville. Pittsburgh allows 221.8 passing yards per game, and its defense held Cleveland to six points before the bye. Tee Higgins gives Burrow another established option, with 758 receiving yards through eight games. SportsLine's estimate for Chase is 87.2 receiving yards, just below 90. Novig's 90-plus receiving-yards market shows 53% for No, the selection that covers fewer than 90 yards. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 15, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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