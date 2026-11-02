The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Commanders will host the Eagles on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. It's the teams' second meeting this season, with the Commanders returning from their bye week and the Eagles looking to stop a two-game losing streak. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Commanders a 70% chance to defeat the Eagles, who sit at 31%. The three selections below cover Washington's winning margin, Stefon Diggs finding the end zone, and Tanner McKee's passing yardage.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Commanders to win by 7 points or more

Philadelphia's offense sits 31st in the NFL at 264.9 yards per game, a rough start for a club with Saquon Barkley in the backfield. The Eagles average 18.1 points and have allowed 18 sacks. Dallas added to those problems Monday, running for 204 yards in a 38-21 victory. Tanner McKee also threw an interception as Philadelphia lost its fifth game. Washington's defense hasn't been especially stingy, allowing 28.7 points per game, so the home team has work to do as well.

The Commanders average 125.2 rushing yards, which could test an Eagles defense surrendering 131.4 per contest. Washington also owns a plus-six turnover differential, compared with Philadelphia's minus-three. The teams' first meeting ended 24-22 in the Eagles' favor. SportsLine forecasts a 26-18 Commanders win and gives Washington a 54% chance to cover 6.5 points. Novig shows Washington -6.5 at 48%, with Philadelphia +6.5 at 53%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Stefon Diggs anytime touchdown (31% Yes)

Four of Diggs' 24 receptions have gone for touchdowns, even though he's accumulated just 214 receiving yards. He caught four passes for 55 yards and a score against Philadelphia in September, followed with two touchdowns in the loss to Dallas. His latest appearance brought six catches for 44 yards and another score against San Francisco.

The Commanders have other options, but the passing game is adjusting without Terry McLaurin after his season-ending knee injury. Treylon Burks supplied 66 yards against the 49ers, while tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo added 69. Jayden Daniels threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in that contest, although Washington came up short, 23-17. Sunday's rematch offers Diggs another opportunity against an Eagles secondary allowing 239.9 passing yards per game. SportsLine's DFS figures include 4.3 catches, 45 yards, and 0.50 touchdowns. Novig shows 31% for Yes on a Diggs touchdown, compared with an 80% No quote. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Tanner McKee, fewer than 204 passing yards (50% No)

McKee has thrown more than 200 yards in each start since replacing injured quarterback Jalen Hurts. Against Carolina, he completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. Eight days later, he finished 23 of 35 for 211 yards against Dallas. McKee was intercepted once in that second start. Philadelphia scored 14 points against the Panthers and 21 against the Cowboys, with the offensive line giving up three sacks in the first game and two in the second.

Washington allows 254 passing yards per contest, ranking 28th, while Philadelphia averages only 177.1 through the air. DeVonta Smith had 75 receiving yards against Carolina; rookie Makai Lemon led the Eagles with 67 against Dallas. SportsLine's DFS forecast calls for 16 completions on 26 attempts and 177 yards for McKee. Novig lists the No outcome on McKee's 204-plus-yard contract at 50%, compared with approximately 51.5% for Yes. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 1, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.