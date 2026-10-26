The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 credits for qualifying new traders. The Eagles will host the Cowboys on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Both NFC East rivals enter Week 7 with 2-4 records. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists the Eagles to win—or lose by four or fewer points—at 53%, while DeVonta Smith scoring a touchdown checks in at 36%. Javonte Williams finishing with fewer than 17 rushing attempts is available at 52%. SportsLine currently forecasts a 24-22 Cowboys victory, with individual projections of 0.43 receiving touchdowns for Smith and 15.7 carries for Williams.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Eagles to win—or lose by 4 or fewer points (53% Yes)

Philadelphia pulled within five points in the fourth quarter against Carolina, only to surrender another touchdown just over four minutes later. The Eagles lost 25-14, their fourth straight defeat since opening 2-0. The offense managed just 35 rushing yards and punted eight times. Carolina also gained more than 100 rushing yards after halftime after the Eagles had allowed just 24 in the first two quarters.

Dallas has been fighting its own mistakes. The Cowboys trailed Green Bay 17-0 at halftime before losing 23-13, with two Dak Prescott interceptions ending promising possessions. They also committed 11 penalties for 108 yards. Dallas has dropped two straight, including a 24-16 defeat against Tampa Bay. Both teams enter Monday at 2-4, and the Cowboys have won just once in three road appearances. SportsLine currently forecasts a 24-22 Dallas victory. Novig gives the Eagles a 53% chance to win or lose by four or fewer points, compared with 48% for Dallas by five or more. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

DeVonta Smith, anytime touchdown (36% Yes)

A touchdown catch marked Smith's return from a two-game absence last Sunday. He pulled down a 19-yard throw from Tanner McKee against Carolina, finishing with seven catches for 75 yards. His 14 targets were six more than any other Eagles player received. Back in Week 2, he caught 10 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. Smith has now scored twice across four appearances.

The Cowboys have allowed 11 passing touchdowns through six games, with opposing quarterbacks completing 68.5% of their attempts. That contrasts sharply with Philadelphia's uncertain quarterback situation. Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve, and McKee is expected to start unless something changes before Monday. Smith's availability will also be worth checking after his recent hamstring trouble. SportsLine's current projection assigns him 0.43 receiving touchdowns. Novig puts an anytime score at 36% for Yes, with No quoted at 75%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Javonte Williams, fewer than 17 rushing attempts (52% No)

Williams has reached 17 carries only twice in six games. Both came in late September and early October, when Dallas gave him 19 attempts against Baltimore and another 19 at Houston. The last two games have brought a different workload: 12 rushes for 45 yards against Tampa Bay, then 11 for 41 against Green Bay. He scored a touchdown in each defeat despite fewer handoffs.

The Cowboys' running game generated 48 total yards against the Packers, and the passing attack took over much of the work. Williams has 85 carries for 317 yards this season, averaging 14.2 attempts per game. He's also scored seven rushing touchdowns, a reminder that short-yardage opportunities can arrive without a large carry total. Monday's game could change those opportunities. SportsLine forecasts 15.7 attempts. Novig prices fewer than 17 on the No side of its 17-plus contract at 52%, versus approximately 49.5% for Yes. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 26, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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