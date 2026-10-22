The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more, including five single-use $10 Trade Credits. The New England Patriots (4-2) will take on the Chicago Bears (4-2) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (illness) is officially active. Click here to get started trading on the NFL with the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Patriots have won three consecutive games, including a 26-19 home win against the New York Jets in Week 6. Meanwhile, the Bears are coming off a 31-23 road win against the Atlanta Falcons, having won three of their last four games. Chicago is trading at $0.60 per share to win at home, while New England to win is trading at $0.41 per share on Novig. Visit the Novig promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Patriots vs. Bears predictions

The Patriots have gotten back to the form after a slow start to the 2026 season. The reigning AFC champions started 1-2, with quarterback Drake Maye throwing six interceptions in three games prior to their three-game winning streak in which Maye has thrown for 878 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. New England is averaging 33.3 points per game during its winning streak and 18.8 points allowed through its first three games of the season.

The Bears offense has thrived in games with quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago has averaged 31.0 points per game in Williams' three starts and 24.3 points per game in the three games he was forced to miss due to a concussion. Additionally, running back D'Andre Swift has scored five of his six rushing touchdowns in games where he's shared the backfield with Williams.

The Bears are trading at $0.56 per share to win by three or more points, while the Patriots are trading at $0.45 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at Novig. Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here and get a $50 bonus:

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