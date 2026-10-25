The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Seahawks will host the unbeaten Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. Seattle has lost two consecutive games by three points apiece, while the Chiefs enter Week 7 with a 5-0 record. Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice remains out, along with Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig prices the Seahawks to win by three or more points at 53%, A.J. Barner to record at least three receptions at 59%, and Kenneth Walker III to finish with fewer than 19 rushing attempts at approximately 54%. SportsLine forecasts a 25-22 Seahawks victory, with individual projections of 3.1 receptions for Barner and 17.2 carries for Walker.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Seahawks to win by 3+ points (53% Yes)

Seattle's defense did nearly everything it could against Denver, but the offense couldn't finish the job. The Broncos finished with 168 yards and punted on all six second-half possessions. Sam Darnold threw for 278 yards, then two interceptions wiped out much of that work, including one in overtime that set up the deciding field goal. A week earlier, the Seahawks lost 32-29 to San Francisco. Both defeats came by three points.

The Chiefs' 5-0 start includes narrow victories over Indianapolis (33-30) and Las Vegas (30-27), alongside Sunday's 22-6 win over the Chargers. Seattle's defense has allowed fewer than 21 points per game, but turnovers have put extra strain on Mike Macdonald's group. The Chiefs have surrendered only 16.6 points per outing themselves. SportsLine forecasts a 25-22 Seahawks victory. Novig lists Seattle winning by three or more at 53% for Yes, compared with 48% for No. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

A.J. Barner, 3+ receptions (59% Yes)

Three catches have become a familiar landing spot for Barner. The Seahawks tight end caught three passes for 20 yards against San Francisco, then did it again for 16 yards at Denver. He has three games with at least three catches this season. His best outing came earlier in Washington, where five grabs yielded 69 yards, including a 32-yard gain. He's totaled 15 receptions for 138 yards through six appearances.

Barner could see more work after Elijah Arroyo's shoulder injury against Denver, which is expected to cost him several games. Jaxon Smith-Njigba still handles the busiest role; he caught 12 passes for 134 yards in that loss. Barner drew four targets and secured three. Sunday's opponent held the Chargers to six points and registered four sacks, potentially reducing the time Darnold gets in the pocket. SportsLine forecasts 3.1 catches for Barner. Novig lists three or more at 59% for Yes and approximately 48% for No. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Kenneth Walker III, fewer than 19 rushing attempts (54% No)

Walker is getting plenty of work with his new team. He ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts in Sunday's 22-6 win against the Chargers. It was his fourth 100-yard performance in five games. The workload has been heavy, too. He opened with 23 carries against Denver and followed with 24 against Indianapolis. The Raiders game brought another 22. His only game below 19 attempts came at Miami, where 18 rushes produced 70 yards.

His next assignment brings him back to Lumen Field, where he spent four seasons and won Super Bowl LX MVP. Seattle hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 35 straight games, and opposing backs average 3.5 yards per carry. Walker has reached 19 attempts in four of five outings, so a reduced workload would differ from his usual role. SportsLine forecasts 17.2 carries. Novig lists fewer than 19 at approximately 54% for No on its 19+ contract, with Yes also around 54%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 25, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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