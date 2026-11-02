The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Seahawks will host the Bears on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Seahawks a 62% chance to win, compared with 39% for the Bears. The three selections below involve the teams' combined scoring, Caleb Williams' rushing total, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba's receiving production. SportsLine forecasts a 29-19 Seahawks victory.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Over 46.5 combined points (51%)

Chicago's last two games both reached 54 total points. The Bears won 31-23 at Atlanta behind 305 passing yards from Williams. Four days later, they defeated New England 30-24 after Luther Burden III collected 130 receiving yards and Cairo Santos made a 58-yard field goal. Williams has thrown three touchdowns without an interception across those games.

Seattle fired up a different result against Kansas City, allowing only a field goal in a 20-3 victory. The Seahawks held the ball for nearly 36 minutes. Two scoring drives consumed more than six minutes each. Their previous three outings, however, included a 32-29 loss to San Francisco and a 30-23 victory over the Chargers. Sam Darnold threw for 257 yards against the Chiefs. SportsLine forecasts a 29-19 Seahawks victory, totaling 48 points. Its simulations put the chance of over 46.5 at 49%. Novig quotes Over at 51% and Under at 51%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Caleb Williams, fewer than 20 rushing yards (49% No)

Williams has run less since returning from his hamstring injury. Against Atlanta, he finished with three rushing yards on four attempts. New England held him to 18 on five carries, with his longest rush gaining nine. Those results contrast sharply with September, when he gained 65 yards and scored twice against Carolina, then ran for 42 against Minnesota.

Chicago has other ways to move the ball. D'Andre Swift carried 22 times for 78 yards against the Patriots, while Williams completed 22 of 33 passes for 308. The Seahawks held Kansas City to 213 total yards and limited Patrick Mahomes to 165 passing yards, though his mobility differs from Williams. Scrambles can still alter any rushing total, especially if Seattle gets pressure. SportsLine's projection is 10.7 rushing yards. Novig's contract for Williams to reach 20 shows No at 49%, compared with 57.5% for Yes. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 110+ receiving yards (45% Yes)

Smith-Njigba has already cleared 110 receiving yards five times in seven appearances. His 150-yard performance against Kansas City included nine receptions and a 28-yard touchdown. Two games earlier, he had five catches for 102 against San Francisco, one of only two outings below 110 this season. The other was a 76-yard afternoon against the Chargers.

Denver held Seattle to 14 points, yet Smith-Njigba caught 12 passes for 134 yards. At Washington, he added 10 receptions for 128 yards. His nine catches against Arizona produced 155 yards, including an 82-yard gain. Chicago allowed 321 passing yards to Drake Maye in its latest game, although the Bears intercepted him in the end zone. The matchup gives Seattle's leading receiver another test against a defense coming off a win. SportsLine forecasts 119.4 receiving yards. Novig quotes Yes at 45% for his 110-plus-yard contract. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 2, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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