The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The 49ers (8-1) will face the Vikings (7-2) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET in Mexico City. The teams enter NFL Week 11 with 15 combined victories and plenty at stake in the NFC playoff picture. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the 49ers a 60% chance of winning, compared with 41% for the Vikings. Sunday's featured markets cover fewer than 46.5 combined points, Jordan Mason's rushing production, and Brock Purdy's passing yards.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Under 46.5 Points (53% Under, 48% Over)

The Vikings' last eight games have produced 40 combined points or fewer, dating back to a 9-3 victory over Chicago in September. Minnesota allows just 14 points per game this season while averaging 19.6 points of its own. The Vikings have converted 35.5% of their third-down opportunities, while opponents have converted 31.1%.

San Francisco's games have followed a different pattern. The 49ers have scored 84 points in two games since their bye, including 46 in last weekend's victory over Dallas. Kyle Shanahan's team averages 31.2 points per contest and has converted 52% of its third downs. Minnesota did score 30 points against Green Bay last Sunday after averaging 12.3 over its previous three games. SportsLine's projected 24-22 San Francisco victory produces 46 combined points. Novig shows 53% for fewer than 46.5 points and 48% for more. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Jordan Mason Fewer Than 40 Rushing Yards (53.5% No on 40+)

Mason will encounter his former team after spending his first three NFL seasons with San Francisco. He rushed for a career-high 789 yards in 2024, including 100 against Minnesota. His workload has fluctuated this season. Mason carried six times for 35 yards against Buffalo before receiving 16 attempts for 59 yards in last Sunday's victory over Green Bay. He's reached 40 rushing yards in three of five appearances.

Aaron Jones Sr. started against the Packers and added 47 rushing yards on 11 carries. He leads Minnesota with 521 rushing yards this season. San Francisco has allowed just 82.6 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per attempt. Linebacker Fred Warner anchors that unit with 88 tackles and five forced fumbles. SportsLine estimates 27.9 rushing yards for Mason. Novig's 40-plus-yard market lists No at 53.5% and Yes at 66%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Brock Purdy 247+ Passing Yards (52.8% Yes, 52.5% No)

Purdy established a career high last Sunday with 389 passing yards against Dallas, completing 22 of 28 attempts for three touchdowns. He's thrown for at least 247 yards in five of nine games this season, accumulating 2,369 yards and 20 touchdowns overall. His average of nine yards per passing attempt helps explain how San Francisco has produced so much offense without an especially high passing volume.

Purdy threw for 319 yards in his last meeting with Minnesota in September 2024. The Vikings won 23-17 and sacked him six times. This year's Minnesota defense has recorded 37 sacks and allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 58.2% of their passes. San Francisco has several experienced receiving options, with George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey contributing to Purdy's production. SportsLine estimates 255.2 passing yards on 30.9 attempts. Novig lists 247 or more passing yards at 52.8% for Yes and 52.5% for No. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 22, 2026

*Trading not available when located in UT, LA, AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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