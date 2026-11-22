The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The 49ers (8-1) will face the Vikings (7-2) in Mexico City at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

49ers vs. Vikings prediction

The NFL's top scoring defense will meet its most productive offense in Mexico City. Minnesota allows 14 points per game under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, while San Francisco averages 399.8 yards of offense. The 49ers have scored touchdowns on 24 of 29 red-zone possessions. Running back Christian McCaffrey is tied for the league lead with 13 touchdowns.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins faced San Francisco two weeks ago as a member of the Raiders, and he'll be without receiver Jordan Addison (thumb surgery) on Sunday. Novig lists San Francisco at 62% to win, versus 39% for Minnesota. The 49ers winning by at least four points carries 49%, compared with 53% for the Vikings winning outright or losing by three or fewer. More than 46.5 combined points carries 50%, while fewer carries 51%. SportsLine projects a 23-22 San Francisco victory, with fewer than 47 total points in 55% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 22, 2026

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.