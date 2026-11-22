The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday's NFL Week 11 schedule features Vikings vs. 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Check out our Novig promo code review for full terms and details.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Vikings vs. 49ers prediction

San Francisco welcomed Deebo Samuel Sr. back from a hamstring injury against Dallas, and he delivered 109 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns. His 70-yard rushing score helped break open a game the 49ers eventually won 46-40. Rookie running back Kaelon Black added 53 rushing yards on 11 carries. Kyle Shanahan's club prepared for the Mexico game with altitude training in Colorado Springs.

Minnesota converted eight of 16 third-down attempts in its 30-10 victory at Green Bay, six days after going 0-for-8 against Buffalo. Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes in his return to the Vikings' lineup, while Kyler Murray was demoted to QB2 and is nursing a hamstring injury. The Vikings' defense ranks tops in the NFL per EPA/Play. Minnesota has won its past two meetings with San Francisco. Novig gives the 49ers a 59% chance to win and the Vikings 42%. SportsLine's projected final score favors San Francisco, 24-21. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 22, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.