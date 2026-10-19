The all-new Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 credits for qualifying traders. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Washington Commanders for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig gives San Francisco a 79% chance to defeat Washington, compared with 22% for the Commanders. Tampa Bay checks in at 57% against Cleveland, while the Guardians sit at 44%. SportsLine forecasts a 32-23 49ers victory and gives the Rays a narrow advantage in Monday's baseball matchup. For full details, check out our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo here:

49ers vs. Commanders preview

Before Kyle Shanahan and Dan Quinn became opposing head coaches, they worked together in Atlanta. Now Quinn brings a Washington club to Santa Clara that's 1-3-1, while Shanahan's 49ers are 5-0. Monday's meeting gives San Francisco a chance at its 56th Monday Night Football victory, which would set the NFL record. It's the club's first primetime appearance of this season, too. Brock Purdy has completed 98 of 142 passes for 1,196 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 49ers also forced four turnovers and recorded five sacks in last week's 32-29 escape from Seattle.

Washington's 27-27 tie with the Giants added another headache. The Commanders led by 14 in the fourth quarter, then ran out of time before attempting a winning field goal in overtime. Jayden Daniels produced 302 combined yards in his return from an elbow injury. Washington will be without leading rusher Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who has 239 yards this season, leaving Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler with larger roles. San Francisco has absences of its own: Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel are out, while Mike Evans is questionable. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

49ers vs. Commanders prediction

Washington's linebackers won't have the luxury of following only one San Francisco playmaker. Christian McCaffrey can attack as both a runner and receiver, while George Kittle gives Purdy an option against a secondary that's had trouble covering tight ends. With Samuel sidelined, the 49ers could lean harder on those two. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is also back after missing the Seattle game, restoring a familiar part of Shanahan's offense. That should help San Francisco shift between heavier formations and passing looks without changing personnel.

Washington can still cause problems if Daniels gets outside the pocket. He rushed for 103 yards against New York, and San Francisco will be without Bosa and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who's serving a one-game suspension. But the Commanders' pass protection has struggled, and Stefon Diggs' hamstring issue adds another concern. Purdy won't have every receiver available, either. Against Seattle, Gracen Halton returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Renardo Green intercepted two passes. San Francisco's younger contributors have been getting involved. SportsLine expects a 32-23 victory for the home team. Novig gives the 49ers a 79% chance to win, compared with 22% for Washington. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 19, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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