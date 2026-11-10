The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Tuesday's NBA schedule features the 76ers hosting the Celtics at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Trail Blazers welcoming the Thunder at 11 p.m. ET. Both games feature teams with winning records. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists the Celtics at 53% to win against the 76ers' 48%. The Thunder carry a 55% chance against the Trail Blazers, who are at 46%. SportsLine's projected scores favor both visiting teams, though the late game is expected to finish just one point apart.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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76ers vs. Celtics prediction

The latest meeting between former teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown comes with Philadelphia atop the Eastern Conference at 9-2. Brown scored 29 points in Sunday's 127-121 victory over Chicago, while Tyrese Maxey added 27 and LeBron James finished with 22. The 76ers committed only nine turnovers and scored 58 points in the paint. Maxey averages 26.9 points, and Brown is contributing 22.3 per game. Joel Embiid gives Philadelphia another scoring option inside, but the frontcourt is short-handed with Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow unavailable. The 76ers have won all eight of their games that entered clutch time, helped by an attack that doesn't depend on one scorer.

Boston counters with three straight wins, most recently a 117-97 victory over Milwaukee. Paul George had 27 points, Tatum scored 21 and Payton Pritchard made four 3-pointers. The Celtics knocked down 18 shots from beyond the arc, with 14 coming from those three players. Boston ranks among the NBA's top five in both offensive and defensive rating, and Tatum averages 27.1 points with 7.8 assists. Philadelphia will have to handle that perimeter movement without allowing easy drives.

Novig lists Boston at 53% to win and the 76ers at 48%. Its spread market gives Celtics -1.5 a 52% chance, compared with 49% for Philadelphia +1.5. SportsLine puts the final score at 116-109 in Boston's favor. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder prediction

Portland returns home after losing 125-103 to San Antonio on Saturday, its second straight defeat. Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 15 points, while Scoot Henderson contributed 13. Damian Lillard had 12 points and seven assists in 20 minutes. His return gives Portland an experienced ball handler alongside Avdija, who's averaging 22.3 points per game. Still, the offense faces a demanding assignment against one of the league's best defenses. The Trail Blazers shot only 9-for-35 from 3-point range against the Spurs and committed 17 turnovers. Shaedon Sharpe is out following knee surgery, leaving Portland without another scoring option on the wing.

Oklahoma City has won four straight and just held Washington to 75 points in a 114-75 victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 and handed out nine assists. Jared McCain added 19 points, while Isaiah Hartenstein collected 14 rebounds. The Thunder allow 104.2 points per game even with Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams sidelined. Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.9 points, so the Blazers need more defensive resistance than they showed against San Antonio.

Novig gives Oklahoma City 55% to win outright against Portland's 46%. The spread figures are closer: Thunder -2.5 is at 48%, while Trail Blazers +2.5 is at 53%. SportsLine foresees a 114-113 Thunder victory, which would put Portland inside that two-and-a-half-point margin. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 10, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

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