The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits for qualifying new traders. Saturday's college football schedule features the Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati at noon ET, Alabama vs. Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Arizona vs. Iowa State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives Texas Tech an 80% chance against Cincinnati, while Alabama carries an 84% probability against Texas A&M. Arizona checks in at 75% against Iowa State. SportsLine forecasts a 32-23 Red Raiders victory, a 28-16 Crimson Tide win, and a 28-20 Wildcats victory.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Cincinnati-Texas Tech prediction

Texas Tech hasn't slowed down since October began. The Red Raiders thumped Arizona State 53-25 last week, with Will Hammond throwing for 232 yards and J'Koby Williams adding 165 rushing yards on 11 carries. Williams scored twice. Texas Tech is 6-0 and has held opponents to 82 rushing yards per game, fifth-best nationally. Cincinnati's defense has allowed 434.3 yards per outing.

The Bearcats have enough offense to challenge that unbeaten start. J.C. French IV threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-42 loss to West Virginia, while Cole Tabb rushed for 118 yards and two scores. Cincinnati averages 231.2 rushing yards, creating a direct test for the Red Raiders' front. Texas Tech has also allowed 281.8 passing yards per game, offering French opportunities through the air. Novig lists Texas Tech at 80% to win, compared with 21% for Cincinnati. SportsLine forecasts a 32-23 Red Raiders victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Alabama-Texas A&M prediction

Keelon Russell's latest outing looked nothing like Alabama's early-season scoring run. He threw for 147 yards and two interceptions in a 26-10 loss to Tennessee, leaving the Crimson Tide with consecutive defeats after their 5-0 start. Alabama still averages 39.3 points per game, although its passing game faces another test Saturday. Russell has totaled 1,746 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through seven games.

Texas A&M responded to its SEC struggles with a 41-0 victory over The Citadel. Marcel Reed threw for 130 yards and a touchdown, while KJ Edwards ran for 116 yards on 13 attempts. The Aggies allow only 164.1 passing yards per outing and hold opponents to a 29.8% third-down conversion rate. Alabama's receiver availability also deserves attention, with Ryan Coleman-Williams ruled out. Novig assigns the Crimson Tide an 84% chance to win, compared with 17% for Texas A&M. SportsLine forecasts a 28-16 Alabama victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Arizona-Iowa State prediction

Arizona's four-game winning streak has carried the Wildcats into the AP Top 25. Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,756 yards and 16 touchdowns, completing 73.3% of his passes despite injuries across the receiving group. The offense averages 306.7 passing yards per game. Arizona also has 19 sacks, creating another challenge for an Iowa State offense coming off a bye week.

The Cyclones can counter with Aiden Flora, who has rushed for 680 yards and six touchdowns. Arizona allowed more than 300 rushing yards against West Virginia in its latest game, providing Iowa State with a possible opening. Jaylen Raynor has 1,001 passing yards and seven touchdowns, although the Cyclones convert only 31% of third downs. Iowa State beat Arizona 39-14 last year, but only three Cyclones starters from that game are back. Novig gives the Wildcats a 75% chance to win, compared with 26% for Iowa State. SportsLine forecasts a 28-20 Arizona victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 24, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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