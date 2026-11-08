The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday's NFL Week 9 schedule features Bears vs. Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Seahawks an 85% probability of winning against the Cardinals' 17%, while the Bears carry 74% against the Buccaneers' 29%. SportsLine's scores favor both teams.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Bears vs. Buccaneers predictions

Chicago's offense set the pace against Seattle on Monday night. Caleb Williams threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in the 34-17 victory, while D'Andre Swift scored three times on the ground. Rome Odunze caught four passes for 87 yards. The Bears also held the Seahawks to 252 total yards and allowed only one third-down conversion in 11 attempts. They're 6-2 after three straight wins.

Tampa Bay's 16-0 victory over Atlanta looked nothing like a typical passing game. Heavy rain limited Baker Mayfield to three attempts without a completion, but Bucky Irving rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown. Kenny Gainwell added 140 yards, helping the Buccaneers set a franchise record with 324 rushing yards. Their defense intercepted Penix four times. Chicago's run defense now faces that pairing on a shorter week of rest. SportsLine forecasts a 28-21 Bears victory. Novig lists Chicago at 74% and Tampa Bay at 29%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 8, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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