The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday's NFL schedule features the Bears hosting the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Broncos a 59% chance to win against the Panthers, who are at 43%. Novig lists the Patriots at 62% to defeat the Packers, compared with 39% for Green Bay. The Bears have a 71% chance to win Sunday night's game, while the Buccaneers are at 30%.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Bears vs. Buccaneers prediction

Sunday night brings the NFL's top two rushing offenses together. Tampa Bay piled up 324 rushing yards in last week's 16-0 win over Atlanta, even as Baker Mayfield failed to complete a pass in heavy rain. Bucky Irving has rushed for 728 yards this season. Chicago has D'Andre Swift, who scored three touchdowns in Monday's 34-17 victory over Seattle. He's up to 10 rushing scores.

The Bears have scored at least 30 points in three straight victories since Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury. Williams has thrown for 860 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in that stretch. Luther Burden III has caught 19 passes for 281 yards. Tampa Bay allows 80 rushing yards per game, while Chicago gives up 86.8, so both offenses face difficult fronts. Novig puts the Bears at 71% to win, compared with 30% for the Buccaneers. SportsLine predicts a 28-21 Chicago victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 8, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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