The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits for qualifying new traders. Thursday's schedule features Bears vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Bears a 60% chance against the Patriots, while the 76ers check in at 59% against the Cavaliers. The Thunder carry the highest probability of Thursday's three featured teams at 74% against the Nuggets. SportsLine forecasts victories for the Bears (24-20), Cavaliers (116-114) and Thunder (119-112).

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Bears vs. Patriots prediction

Back from a three-game hamstring absence, Caleb Williams completed his first 12 passes against the Falcons. He finished 30 of 36 for 305 yards in Sunday's 31-23 win, with D'Andre Swift supplying two rushing touchdowns. The Bears led 31-7 before allowing 16 fourth-quarter points. Luther Burden III added eight catches for 95 yards, giving Williams another productive afternoon from his receiving group.

The Patriots arrive at 4-2 after three straight victories. Drake Maye threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets, leading a 26-19 win. New England will be without offensive linemen Ben Brown and Alijah Vera-Tucker, along with cornerbacks Channing Canada and Carlton Davis III. The Bears have their own absence: running back Kyle Monangai has been ruled out. Williams' return gives the home offense another dimension against a depleted defense. Novig lists the Bears at 60% to win, with the Patriots at 41%. SportsLine forecasts a 24-20 Bears victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 22, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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