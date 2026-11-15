The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday's NFL Week 10 schedule features Bengals vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Packers a 61% chance to win, while the 49ers check in at 67% against the Cowboys. Cincinnati holds a 64% chance in the Sunday night matchup. SportsLine's projected scores favor all three teams, though the predicted margins are relatively close.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Bengals vs. Steelers prediction

Cincinnati has won four straight, including Sunday's 34-17 victory over Atlanta in Madrid. Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 155 yards, with Tee Higgins grabbing the other two touchdown throws. Those performances helped the Bengals score on all four first-half possessions and bring a 6-2 record into a division rematch with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 6-2 after their bye, having last played November 1 in a 27-6 victory over Cleveland. Jaylen Warren rushed for 143 yards on 17 carries, while linebacker Patrick Queen recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Pittsburgh won the first Bengals meeting 30-27 in September. Novig gives Cincinnati a 64% chance to win compared with 38% for the Steelers. SportsLine's model favors the Bengals 29-24 and gives them a 54% chance to win by at least four points. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 15, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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