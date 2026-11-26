The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Thanksgiving's NFL schedule continues with Bills vs. Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Bears a 56% chance to win the opener, followed by the Cowboys at 80% in the afternoon and the Bills at 59% in the finale. The Thanksgiving markets also include selections involving point margins and combined scoring totals.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Bills vs. Chiefs predictions

An overlooked play helped Buffalo beat Miami: punter Tommy Doman completed a 30-yard pass to Keleki Latu on a fake punt, setting up a long field goal. The Bills ultimately won 26-9 but got only two touchdowns on five red-zone trips. Kansas City is coming off a different kind of defensive effort, holding Arizona to 205 yards and forcing a three-and-out or turnover on downs on six of nine possessions. George Karlaftis recorded 2.5 sacks, giving Buffalo's offensive line plenty to consider. Novig has the Bills at 59% to win against 42% for the Chiefs. SportsLine favors Buffalo 28-24. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 26, 2026

*Trading not available when located in UT, LA, AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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