The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday's NFL schedule features the Cardinals (3-6) welcoming the Rams (5-4) at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by the Bengals (6-2) hosting the Steelers (6-2) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Rams an 81% chance to beat the Cardinals. The Bengals are listed at 64% against the Steelers. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Cardinals vs. Rams prediction

The Cardinals won their first meeting with the Rams 18-16 on the road in October. The rematch brings a new quarterback: rookie Carson Beck makes his first NFL start after Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending arm injury. Arizona is 3-6 following a 17-3 loss at Seattle. Trey McBride leads the Cardinals with 73 receptions for 598 yards, but Michael Wilson's neck injury has ended his season.

The Rams have won three straight, including a 20-13 victory over Washington, and allow 20.1 points per game. Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,374 yards and 16 touchdowns. He'll be without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, both on injured reserve. SportsLine has Los Angeles winning 28-18 but gives Arizona a 28% chance to win. Novig lists the Rams at 81% and the Cardinals at 20%. Los Angeles winning by at least 10 points carries 51%, compared with 50% for Arizona winning or losing by nine or fewer. More than 38.5 combined points sits at 52%, with fewer at 50%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Bengals vs. Steelers prediction

The Bengals return from their victory over Atlanta in Madrid with four consecutive wins and first place in the AFC North at stake. Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-17 victory, while Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 155 yards. Cincinnati has scored at least 30 points in four straight games. Pittsburgh is also 6-2 and arrives after its bye, having held Cleveland to six points in a 27-6 victory.

The Steelers won the teams' September meeting 30-27, with Jaylen Warren rushing for 127 yards. Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Pittsburgh allows 18.0 points per game, while Cincinnati averages 30.0 on offense. SportsLine's projected 29-24 finish favors the Bengals but gives Pittsburgh a 39% chance to win. Novig puts Cincinnati at 64% and Pittsburgh at 37%. The Steelers winning or losing by three or fewer carries 51%, compared with 50% for the Bengals winning by at least four. More than 49.5 combined points carries 50%, compared with 51% for fewer. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 15, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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