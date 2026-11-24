The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Tuesday's NBA Cup schedule includes the Wizards (7-11) hosting the Celtics (11-6) at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Nuggets (10-5) against the Mavericks (10-7) at 10 p.m. ET. Mavericks forward Tobi Lawal (groin) is inactive against the Nuggets. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Celtics an 80% chance to defeat the Wizards, compared with 21% for the hosts. The Nuggets enter their matchup with a 74% chance to win, while the Mavericks are at 27%. Those percentages reflect Novig's latest NBA probabilities to win. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Wizards vs. Celtics predictions

Boston's 11-6 record looks better than its latest results. The Celtics have lost four straight, including Sunday's 88-87 defeat to Golden State. They scored just 12 fourth-quarter points and went without a field goal in the final 4:20. Jayson Tatum finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, but scored only four after halftime. His jumper at the buzzer missed.

Washington enters with three straight wins after losing eight in a row. The latest was a 116-96 defeat of Orlando featuring 22 Wizards three-pointers. Kyshawn George made six of them and scored 24 points, while Anthony Davis contributed 22. Trae Young handed out 11 assists, and rookie AJ Dybantsa posted 16 points with eight rebounds. That recent shooting gives Boston a different defensive assignment.

Both teams still have NBA Cup business. The Celtics lead East Group C at 2-0, but Washington is 2-1 and could move ahead with a victory. Boston has defended better over the season, yet its late-game scoring has faltered. Joe Mazzulla's team also may have Paul George back after he was rested Sunday, though his role is worth monitoring.

Novig displays an 80% chance for Boston against 21% for Washington. SportsLine's projection calls for a 116-99 Celtics victory, with Boston winning 86% of simulations. Those figures differ from the teams' recent momentum, but the model also reflects the overall gap in their season performance. Its projected score totals 215 points, just below the 217.5-point total listed by SportsLine. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Nuggets vs. Mavericks predictions

Denver needed overtime to get past Chicago. Nikola Jokic produced 37 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists in Sunday's 151-145 victory. Jamal Murray scored 45, including eight in overtime. It's the eighth time Murray has scored at least 40 alongside a Jokic triple-double, an NBA record for a teammate pairing. Denver has won three straight and seven of nine.

Dallas nearly let its latest victory slip away. Utah erased a 16-point deficit over the final minutes Sunday, but Cooper Flagg made two free throws to secure a 116-114 Mavericks win. Flagg scored 28 and is averaging 27.7 points with seven assists during Dallas' three-game winning streak. Kyrie Irving played sparingly late, and coach Dusty May is working through combinations for the second unit.

The NBA Cup adds urgency: each team is 2-0 in West Group A, leaving the winner with a strong route to the knockout stage. Dallas received useful bench minutes from Santi Aldama and Walter Clayton Jr. against Utah. Dereck Lively II has been recovering from foot surgeries, while P.J. Washington's illness could influence the frontcourt rotation.

Novig gives Denver a 74% chance to win, compared with 27% for Dallas. It lists more than 231.5 combined points at 52%. SportsLine has a 125-119 Nuggets victory, totaling 244, with 67.4% of its simulations exceeding 231.5. That's a sharper scoring outlook than Novig's displayed percentage, and Denver's 151-point performance helps explain the expectation. Dallas' ability to hold up defensively will be important to Tuesday's result. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 24, 2026

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