The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Friday's college football schedule continues with the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6) welcoming the No. 14 Houston Cougars (7-2) at 10:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives UCLA a 78% chance to beat Illinois and Houston a 77% chance to defeat Colorado. SportsLine's computer model also favors both ranked teams, with projected final scores of 29-20 for UCLA and 34-21 for Houston. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Colorado vs. Houston prediction

No. 14 Houston heads to Colorado after beating Cincinnati 31-24, its third consecutive game with at least 30 points. The Cougars average 203.5 rushing yards per contest and have scored 16 touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Conner Weigman has helped Houston reach 7-2, while the defense allows 21.3 points per game. Colorado enters at 3-6 after a 20-10 loss to Arizona State. Joseph Williams caught seven passes for 121 yards and the Buffaloes' only touchdown in that game. He has 58 receptions for 853 yards and six scores this season, with at least five catches in seven straight appearances.

Colorado has allowed 133.2 rushing yards per game, an improvement from 222.5 last season, and has given up only five rushing touchdowns through nine contests. The Buffaloes also beat Kansas State 27-24 before falling to Arizona State. Houston won last season's meeting 36-20, and SportsLine sees another Cougars victory Friday, this time 34-21. Its simulation gives Houston a 75% chance to win outright and a 58% chance to win by at least 10 points.

Novig lists Houston at 77% to win, compared with 24% for Colorado. The Cougars' -9.5 margin carries 50%, while Colorado +9.5 sits at 51%. Novig also shows 50% Over and 51% Under 51.5 combined points. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 13, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.