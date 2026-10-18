The newest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 credits. Sunday's NFL Week 6 schedule continues with the Packers hosting the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig gives Green Bay a 52% chance of victory, while Dallas sits at 49%.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers vs. Cowboys predictions

Jordan Love put Green Bay's passing game on display Sunday, completing 25 of 31 throws for 367 yards in a 31-7 victory over Chicago. Christian Watson caught two touchdown passes and finished with 143 yards, while Matthew Golden added 123. The Packers also forced five turnovers. Xavier McKinney grabbed two interceptions as Matt LaFleur's team earned its second straight win and improved to 3-2.

Dallas arrives after a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay, despite Dak Prescott's 316 passing yards. George Pickens caught nine passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, but Prescott threw two interceptions. The Cowboys had bigger trouble stopping the run. Bucky Irving gained 165 yards on 21 carries, part of Tampa Bay's 241 rushing yards. Green Bay's improving passing attack presents another difficult assignment for Dallas on Sunday. SportsLine forecasts a 30-24 Packers victory. Novig assigns Green Bay a 52% chance, compared with 49% for Dallas. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 18, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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