The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Commanders (3-5-1) will host the Bengals (7-2) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

The Commanders have won two of their three games since their Week 7 bye and can record consecutive victories for the first time this season. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Commanders vs. Bengals prediction

Washington has a chance to repeat one of its defining victories from Jayden Daniels' rookie season. The Commanders defeated Cincinnati 38-33 on Monday Night Football in 2024, with Daniels completing 21 of 23 passes. His 2026 season has been less straightforward. A dislocated elbow cost him time, and he's now thrown 10 touchdown passes against two interceptions in seven appearances. He also leads Washington with 280 rushing yards. The mobility gives Dan Quinn's offense another route to first downs against Cincinnati's improving defense.

Cincinnati is thriving through the air. Joe Burrow has 2,795 passing yards and an NFL-high 27 touchdown throws, helping the Bengals average 30.9 points per game. Ja'Marr Chase has 878 receiving yards, and Tee Higgins has 824. That's a difficult matchup for a Washington secondary allowing 244.8 passing yards per outing, the second-highest total in the league. Even a heavier pass rush may not bring much relief. Washington blitzes on 42.1% of opposing dropbacks, but Burrow has completed 73.4% of his passes against the blitz this season.

Daniels threw three touchdown passes in a 24-21 victory over the Giants on November 12. He found Stefon Diggs for the winning 32-yard score late in the fourth quarter. Diggs leads Washington with six receiving touchdowns, while Terry McLaurin is on injured reserve. The Commanders also have questions in their backfield. Rachaad White is questionable with a heel injury, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt is working toward a return from injured reserve after practicing throughout the week. Their availability could influence Washington's rushing workload against a Cincinnati defense that has registered 26 sacks.

Another subplot belongs to Jonathan Allen, who returns to Washington as a Bengals defensive tackle after eight seasons with the Commanders. Allen has four sacks in his first year in Cincinnati, and the Bengals have won each game in which he's recorded one. Novig lists Cincinnati at 73% to win, versus 28% for Washington. Its 54.5-point total draws 51% for more and 50% for fewer. SportsLine has the Bengals winning 29-27, though Washington wins outright or loses by six or fewer in 56% of the model's simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 23, 2026

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

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