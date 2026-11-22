The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday's NFL Week 11 schedule features Titans vs. Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Jets vs. Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Vikings and 49ers will meet in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

The Cowboys can collect their second home victory of the season against the Titans, while the Chargers have an opportunity to win back-to-back games for the first time in 2026. Novig gives the Cowboys the highest win percentage among the three designated home teams, all of which SportsLine's model favors.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Titans vs. Cowboys prediction

Dallas scored 40 points against San Francisco last week and still lost. Dak Prescott matched his career high with five touchdown passes, while George Pickens returned from injury to catch 11 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys (4-6) recorded five sacks but allowed 214 rushing yards. They've won just once in five games at AT&T Stadium this season.

Tennessee dropped to 1-8 following a 40-23 loss to Jacksonville. Cam Ward completed 28 of 39 passes with two touchdowns, connecting with Elic Ayomanor for a career-long 50-yard completion. The Titans converted just two of 11 third-down attempts and allowed 17 fourth-quarter points. Sunday's assignment is another offense capable of scoring in bunches. Novig lists Dallas at 80% to win and Tennessee at 22%. SportsLine has the Cowboys winning 35-25. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Jets vs. Chargers prediction

Jim Harbaugh finally has his first victory of 2026 after the Chargers defeated Baltimore 23-20 on Monday night. Omarion Hampton rushed 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Justin Herbert added a 22-yard touchdown run, and Los Angeles held the Ravens to 16 rushing yards. Cornerback Tarheeb Still forced a late fumble to help preserve the three-point victory.

The Jets have gone two consecutive games without scoring a touchdown. Kicker Jason Sanders accounted for all 12 points in last week's loss to Buffalo. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 137 yards in relief of Geno Smith, who exited with an ankle injury. Garrett Wilson caught seven passes for 106 yards. New York enters Sunday at 2-8. Novig prices the Chargers at 62% to win, compared with 39% for the Jets. SportsLine's model favors Los Angeles 28-21. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Vikings vs. 49ers prediction

San Francisco welcomed Deebo Samuel Sr. back from a hamstring injury against Dallas, and he delivered 109 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns. His 70-yard rushing score helped break open a game the 49ers eventually won 46-40. Rookie running back Kaelon Black added 53 rushing yards on 11 carries. Kyle Shanahan's club prepared for the Mexico game with altitude training in Colorado Springs.

Minnesota converted eight of 16 third-down attempts in its 30-10 victory at Green Bay, six days after going 0-for-8 against Buffalo. Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes in his return to the Vikings' lineup, while Kyler Murray was demoted to QB2 and is nursing a hamstring injury. The Vikings' defense ranks tops in the NFL per EPA/Play. Minnesota has won its past two meetings with San Francisco. Novig gives the 49ers a 59% chance to win and the Vikings 42%. SportsLine's projected final score favors San Francisco, 24-21. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 22, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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